MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -174 Minnesota +146 at N.Y YANKEES -171 Chicago White Sox +143 at N.Y YANKEES -171 Chicago White Sox +143 Houston -124 at TORONTO +106 Boston -115 at CLEVELAND -105

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE LA Dodgers -215 at CINCINNATI +180 Arizona -148 at WASHINGTON +126 San Francisco -230 at COLORADO +190 at ATLANTA -172 N.Y Mets +144

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Baltimore -122 at MILWAUKEE +104 at PHILADELPHIA -252 Detroit +208 at LA ANGELS -136 Chicago Cubs +116

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at FLORIDA -120 Vegas +100

