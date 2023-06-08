MLB
Thursday
American League
FAVORITE
LINE
UNDERDOG
LINE
at TAMPA BAY
-174
Minnesota
+146
at N.Y YANKEES
-171
Chicago White Sox
+143
MLB
Thursday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-174
|Minnesota
|+146
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-171
|Chicago White Sox
|+143
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-171
|Chicago White Sox
|+143
|Houston
|-124
|at TORONTO
|+106
|Boston
|-115
|at CLEVELAND
|-105
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|LA Dodgers
|-215
|at CINCINNATI
|+180
|Arizona
|-148
|at WASHINGTON
|+126
|San Francisco
|-230
|at COLORADO
|+190
|at ATLANTA
|-172
|N.Y Mets
|+144
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Baltimore
|-122
|at MILWAUKEE
|+104
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-252
|Detroit
|+208
|at LA ANGELS
|-136
|Chicago Cubs
|+116
National Hockey League (NHL)
Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at FLORIDA
|-120
|Vegas
|+100
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.