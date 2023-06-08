On Air:
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
June 8, 2023 12:38 am
< a min read
      

MLB
Thursday
American League

FAVORITE
LINE
UNDERDOG
LINE

at TAMPA BAY
-174
Minnesota
+146

at N.Y YANKEES
-171
Chicago White Sox
+143

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -174 Minnesota +146
at N.Y YANKEES -171 Chicago White Sox +143
Houston -124 at TORONTO +106
Boston -115 at CLEVELAND -105

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
LA Dodgers -215 at CINCINNATI +180
Arizona -148 at WASHINGTON +126
San Francisco -230 at COLORADO +190
at ATLANTA -172 N.Y Mets +144

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Baltimore -122 at MILWAUKEE +104
at PHILADELPHIA -252 Detroit +208
at LA ANGELS -136 Chicago Cubs +116

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at FLORIDA -120 Vegas +100

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Top Stories