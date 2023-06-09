On Air:
NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Denver (210½) at MIAMI

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -174 Texas +146
at N.Y YANKEES -168 Boston +142
at BALTIMORE -178 Kansas City +150
at TORONTO -124 Minnesota +106
Houston -122 at CLEVELAND +104
at LA ANGELS -130 Seattle +110

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
N.Y Mets -120 at PITTSBURGH +102
LA Dodgers OFF at PHILADELPHIA OFF
at ATLANTA -200 Washington +168
at ST. LOUIS -178 Cincinnati +150
San Diego -180 at COLORADO +152
Chicago Cubs -118 at SAN FRANCISCO +100

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Arizona -142 at DETROIT +120
at MILWAUKEE -235 Oakland +194
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -142 Miami +120

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

