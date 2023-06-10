MLB
Saturday
American League
FAVORITE
LINE
UNDERDOG
LINE
at TORONTO
OFF
Minnesota
OFF
at BALTIMORE
-168
Kansas City
+142
|Texas
|-116
|at TAMPA BAY
|-102
|at CLEVELAND
|-132
|Houston
|+112
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-124
|Boston
|+106
|at LA ANGELS
|-154
|Seattle
|+130
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ST. LOUIS
|-174
|Cincinnati
|+146
|San Diego
|-200
|at COLORADO
|+168
|LA Dodgers
|OFF
|at PHILADELPHIA
|OFF
|N.Y Mets
|-136
|at PITTSBURGH
|+116
|at ATLANTA
|-196
|Washington
|+164
|Chicago Cubs
|-118
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|+100
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Arizona
|-126
|at DETROIT
|+108
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-124
|Miami
|+106
|at MILWAUKEE
|-196
|Oakland
|+164
National Hockey League (NHL)
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at FLORIDA
|-118
|Vegas
|-102
