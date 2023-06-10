MLB

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO OFF Minnesota OFF at BALTIMORE -168 Kansas City +142 Texas -116 at TAMPA BAY -102 at CLEVELAND -132 Houston +112 at N.Y YANKEES -124 Boston +106 at LA ANGELS -154 Seattle +130

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ST. LOUIS -174 Cincinnati +146 San Diego -200 at COLORADO +168 LA Dodgers OFF at PHILADELPHIA OFF N.Y Mets -136 at PITTSBURGH +116 at ATLANTA -196 Washington +164 Chicago Cubs -118 at SAN FRANCISCO +100

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Arizona -126 at DETROIT +108 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -124 Miami +106 at MILWAUKEE -196 Oakland +164

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at FLORIDA -118 Vegas -102

