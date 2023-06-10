On Air:
The Associated Press
June 10, 2023 12:55 am
MLB
Saturday
American League

FAVORITE
LINE
UNDERDOG
LINE

at TORONTO
OFF
Minnesota
OFF

at BALTIMORE
-168
Kansas City
+142

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TORONTO OFF Minnesota OFF
at BALTIMORE -168 Kansas City +142
Texas -116 at TAMPA BAY -102
at CLEVELAND -132 Houston +112
at N.Y YANKEES -124 Boston +106
at LA ANGELS -154 Seattle +130

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ST. LOUIS -174 Cincinnati +146
San Diego -200 at COLORADO +168
LA Dodgers OFF at PHILADELPHIA OFF
N.Y Mets -136 at PITTSBURGH +116
at ATLANTA -196 Washington +164
Chicago Cubs -118 at SAN FRANCISCO +100

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Arizona -126 at DETROIT +108
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -124 Miami +106
at MILWAUKEE -196 Oakland +164

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at FLORIDA -118 Vegas -102

