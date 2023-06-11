NBA
Monday
FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG
at DENVER
9
(208½)
Miami
MLB
Monday
American League
MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TEXAS
|-166
|LA Angels
|+140
|Tampa Bay
|-270
|at OAKLAND
|+220
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|San Francisco
|-130
|at ST. LOUIS
|+110
|Philadelphia
|OFF
|at ARIZONA
|OFF
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at DETROIT
|OFF
|Atlanta
|OFF
|at BOSTON
|-250
|Colorado
|+205
|at KANSAS CITY
|-120
|Cincinnati
|+102
|at SEATTLE
|-130
|Miami
|+110
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
