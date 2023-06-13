MLB
Tuesday
American League
FAVORITE
LINE
UNDERDOG
LINE
Toronto
-144
at BALTIMORE
+122
at TEXAS
-130
LA Angels
+110
MLB
Tuesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Toronto
|-144
|at BALTIMORE
|+122
|at TEXAS
|-130
|LA Angels
|+110
|at OAKLAND
|OFF
|Tampa Bay
|OFF
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|San Francisco
|-110
|at ST. LOUIS
|-106
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-142
|Pittsburgh
|+120
|Philadelphia
|-138
|at ARIZONA
|+118
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Atlanta
|-270
|at DETROIT
|+220
|at N.Y METS
|-148
|N.Y Yankees
|+126
|at BOSTON
|-215
|Colorado
|+180
|Milwaukee
|-116
|at MINNESOTA
|-102
|at HOUSTON
|-270
|Washington
|+220
|Cincinnati
|-118
|at KANSAS CITY
|+100
|at SAN DIEGO
|-162
|Cleveland
|+136
|at SEATTLE
|-151
|Miami
|+128
|at LA DODGERS
|-205
|Chicago White Sox
|+172
National Hockey League (NHL)
Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at VEGAS
|-176
|Florida
|+146
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.