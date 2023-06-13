MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Toronto -144 at BALTIMORE +122 at TEXAS -130 LA Angels +110 at OAKLAND OFF Tampa Bay OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE San Francisco -110 at ST. LOUIS -106 at CHICAGO CUBS -142 Pittsburgh +120 Philadelphia -138 at ARIZONA +118

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Atlanta -270 at DETROIT +220 at N.Y METS -148 N.Y Yankees +126 at BOSTON -215 Colorado +180 Milwaukee -116 at MINNESOTA -102 at HOUSTON -270 Washington +220 Cincinnati -118 at KANSAS CITY +100 at SAN DIEGO -162 Cleveland +136 at SEATTLE -151 Miami +128 at LA DODGERS -205 Chicago White Sox +172

National Hockey League (NHL)

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at VEGAS -176 Florida +146

