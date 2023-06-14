MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Toronto -116 at BALTIMORE -102 at TEXAS -134 LA Angels +114 Tampa Bay -275 at OAKLAND +225

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ST. LOUIS -132 San Francisco +112 at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Pittsburgh OFF at ARIZONA -142 Philadelphia +120

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Atlanta -230 at DETROIT +190 at MINNESOTA -164 Milwaukee +138 Atlanta -230 at DETROIT +190 at BOSTON -225 Colorado +188 N.Y Yankees -112 at N.Y METS -104 Cincinnati -110 at KANSAS CITY -106 at HOUSTON -245 Washington +200 at SAN DIEGO -158 Cleveland +134 at SEATTLE -196 Miami +164 at LA DODGERS -275 Chicago White Sox +225

