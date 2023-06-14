MLB
Wednesday
American League
FAVORITE
LINE
UNDERDOG
LINE
Toronto
-116
at BALTIMORE
-102
at TEXAS
-134
LA Angels
+114
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ST. LOUIS
|-132
|San Francisco
|+112
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|Pittsburgh
|OFF
|at ARIZONA
|-142
|Philadelphia
|+120
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Atlanta
|-230
|at DETROIT
|+190
|at MINNESOTA
|-164
|Milwaukee
|+138
|at BOSTON
|-225
|Colorado
|+188
|N.Y Yankees
|-112
|at N.Y METS
|-104
|Cincinnati
|-110
|at KANSAS CITY
|-106
|at HOUSTON
|-245
|Washington
|+200
|at SAN DIEGO
|-158
|Cleveland
|+134
|at SEATTLE
|-196
|Miami
|+164
|at LA DODGERS
|-275
|Chicago White Sox
|+225
