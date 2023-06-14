On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
June 14, 2023 12:54 am
< a min read
      

MLB
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Toronto -116 at BALTIMORE -102
at TEXAS -134 LA Angels +114
Tampa Bay -275 at OAKLAND +225

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ST. LOUIS -132 San Francisco +112
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Pittsburgh OFF
at ARIZONA -142 Philadelphia +120

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Atlanta -230 at DETROIT +190
at MINNESOTA -164 Milwaukee +138
at BOSTON -225 Colorado +188
N.Y Yankees -112 at N.Y METS -104
Cincinnati -110 at KANSAS CITY -106
at HOUSTON -245 Washington +200
at SAN DIEGO -158 Cleveland +134
at SEATTLE -196 Miami +164
at LA DODGERS -275 Chicago White Sox +225

