MLB
Friday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BOSTON
|-115
|N.Y Yankees
|-105
|at TEXAS
|OFF
|Toronto
|OFF
|LA Angels
|-170
|at KANSAS CITY
|+145
|at MINNESOTA
|OFF
|Detroit
|OFF
|at SEATTLE
|-140
|Chicago White Sox
|+120
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Miami
|-130
|at WASHINGTON
|+112
|St. Louis
|OFF
|at N.Y METS
|OFF
|at ATLANTA
|-205
|Colorado
|+175
|at MILWAUKEE
|OFF
|Pittsburgh
|OFF
|at LA DODGERS
|OFF
|San Francisco
|OFF
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|Baltimore
|OFF
|at HOUSTON
|OFF
|Cincinnati
|OFF
|at OAKLAND
|OFF
|Philadelphia
|OFF
|at SAN DIEGO
|OFF
|Tampa Bay
|OFF
|at ARIZONA
|OFF
|Cleveland
|OFF
