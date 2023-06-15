MLB

Friday

American League FAVORITE

LINE

UNDERDOG

LINE at BOSTON

-115

N.Y Yankees

-105 at TEXAS

OFF

Toronto

MLB

Friday

American League

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Miami -130 at WASHINGTON +112 St. Louis OFF at N.Y METS OFF at ATLANTA -205 Colorado +175 at MILWAUKEE OFF Pittsburgh OFF at LA DODGERS OFF San Francisco OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Baltimore OFF at HOUSTON OFF Cincinnati OFF at OAKLAND OFF Philadelphia OFF at SAN DIEGO OFF Tampa Bay OFF at ARIZONA OFF Cleveland OFF

