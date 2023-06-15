On Air:
The Associated Press
June 15, 2023 11:38 am
MLB
Friday
American League

FAVORITE
LINE
UNDERDOG
LINE

at BOSTON
-115
N.Y Yankees
-105

at TEXAS
OFF
Toronto
OFF

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BOSTON -115 N.Y Yankees -105
at TEXAS OFF Toronto OFF
LA Angels -170 at KANSAS CITY +145
at MINNESOTA OFF Detroit OFF
at SEATTLE -140 Chicago White Sox +120

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Miami -130 at WASHINGTON +112
St. Louis OFF at N.Y METS OFF
at ATLANTA -205 Colorado +175
at MILWAUKEE OFF Pittsburgh OFF
at LA DODGERS OFF San Francisco OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Baltimore OFF
at HOUSTON OFF Cincinnati OFF
at OAKLAND OFF Philadelphia OFF
at SAN DIEGO OFF Tampa Bay OFF
at ARIZONA OFF Cleveland OFF

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Top Stories