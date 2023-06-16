MLB
MLB
Friday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|N.Y Yankees
|-120
|at BOSTON
|+102
|Toronto
|-136
|at TEXAS
|+116
|at MINNESOTA
|OFF
|Detroit
|OFF
|LA Angels
|-158
|at KANSAS CITY
|+134
|at SEATTLE
|-124
|Chicago White Sox
|+106
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Miami
|-190
|at WASHINGTON
|+160
|St. Louis
|-118
|at N.Y METS
|+100
|at ATLANTA
|-250
|Colorado
|+205
|at MILWAUKEE
|-126
|Pittsburgh
|+108
|at LA DODGERS
|OFF
|San Francisco
|OFF
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Baltimore
|-116
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-102
|at HOUSTON
|-200
|Cincinnati
|+168
|Philadelphia
|-156
|at OAKLAND
|+132
|at ARIZONA
|-146
|Cleveland
|+124
|Tampa Bay
|-116
|at SAN DIEGO
|-102
