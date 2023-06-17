MLB
MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MINNESOTA
|-255
|Detroit
|+210
|Toronto
|-154
|at TEXAS
|+130
|at SEATTLE
|-132
|Chicago White Sox
|+112
|LA Angels
|-154
|at KANSAS CITY
|+130
|at BOSTON
|-124
|N.Y Yankees
|+106
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Miami
|-164
|at WASHINGTON
|+138
|at N.Y METS
|-154
|St. Louis
|+130
|at ATLANTA
|-330
|Colorado
|+265
|Pittsburgh
|-110
|at MILWAUKEE
|-106
|at LA DODGERS
|OFF
|San Francisco
|OFF
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-132
|Baltimore
|+112
|Philadelphia
|-142
|at OAKLAND
|+120
|at HOUSTON
|-178
|Cincinnati
|+150
|Tampa Bay
|-118
|at SAN DIEGO
|+100
|Cleveland
|-136
|at ARIZONA
|+116
