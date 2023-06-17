MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MINNESOTA -255 Detroit +210 Toronto -154 at TEXAS +130 at SEATTLE -132 Chicago White Sox +112 LA Angels -154 at KANSAS CITY +130 at BOSTON -124 N.Y Yankees +106

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Miami -164 at WASHINGTON +138 at N.Y METS -154 St. Louis +130 at ATLANTA -330 Colorado +265 Pittsburgh -110 at MILWAUKEE -106 at LA DODGERS OFF San Francisco OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CHICAGO CUBS -132 Baltimore +112 Philadelphia -142 at OAKLAND +120 at HOUSTON -178 Cincinnati +150 Tampa Bay -118 at SAN DIEGO +100 Cleveland -136 at ARIZONA +116

