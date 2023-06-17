On Air:
The Associated Press
June 17, 2023 12:55 am
MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MINNESOTA -255 Detroit +210
Toronto -154 at TEXAS +130
at SEATTLE -132 Chicago White Sox +112
LA Angels -154 at KANSAS CITY +130
at BOSTON -124 N.Y Yankees +106

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Miami -164 at WASHINGTON +138
at N.Y METS -154 St. Louis +130
at ATLANTA -330 Colorado +265
Pittsburgh -110 at MILWAUKEE -106
at LA DODGERS OFF San Francisco OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO CUBS -132 Baltimore +112
Philadelphia -142 at OAKLAND +120
at HOUSTON -178 Cincinnati +150
Tampa Bay -118 at SAN DIEGO +100
Cleveland -136 at ARIZONA +116

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Top Stories