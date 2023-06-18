MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT -146 Kansas City +124 at MINNESOTA -142 Boston +120 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX OFF Texas OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE St. Louis -168 at WASHINGTON +142 Chicago Cubs -120 at PITTSBURGH +102 at CINCINNATI -158 Colorado +134 at MILWAUKEE -144 Arizona +122 San Diego OFF at SAN FRANCISCO OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Toronto -168 at MIAMI +142 at HOUSTON -130 N.Y Mets +110

