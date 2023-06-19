On Air: Business of Government Hour
The Associated Press
June 19, 2023
< a min read
      

MLB
Monday
American League

FAVORITE
LINE
UNDERDOG
LINE

at DETROIT
-146
Kansas City
+124

at MINNESOTA
-142
Boston
+120

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at DETROIT -146 Kansas City +124
at MINNESOTA -142 Boston +120
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX OFF Texas OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
St. Louis -168 at WASHINGTON +142
Chicago Cubs -120 at PITTSBURGH +102
at CINCINNATI -158 Colorado +134
at MILWAUKEE -136 Arizona +116
San Diego OFF at SAN FRANCISCO OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Toronto -168 at MIAMI +142
at HOUSTON -130 N.Y Mets +110

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

