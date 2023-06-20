MLB

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT -162 Kansas City +136 at TAMPA BAY -178 Baltimore +150 at N.Y YANKEES -132 Seattle +112 at CLEVELAND -240 Oakland +198 at MINNESOTA -136 Boston +116 Texas -132 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +112

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Atlanta -158 at PHILADELPHIA +134 St. Louis -154 at WASHINGTON +130 Chicago Cubs -126 at PITTSBURGH +108 at CINCINNATI -168 Colorado +142 at MILWAUKEE -118 Arizona +100 San Diego OFF at SAN FRANCISCO OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Toronto -112 at MIAMI -104 at HOUSTON -138 N.Y Mets +118 LA Dodgers -152 at LA ANGELS +128

