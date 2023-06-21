On Air:
The Associated Press
June 21, 2023 12:09 am
MLB
Wednesday
American League

FAVORITE
LINE
UNDERDOG
LINE

at TAMPA BAY
-152
Baltimore
+128

at DETROIT
-120
Kansas City
+102

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CINCINNATI -240 Colorado +198
Chicago Cubs -112 at PITTSBURGH -104
at MILWAUKEE -124 Arizona +106
St. Louis -172 at WASHINGTON +144
at PHILADELPHIA -126 Atlanta +108
at SAN FRANCISCO OFF San Diego OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Toronto -134 at MIAMI +114
at HOUSTON -158 N.Y Mets +134
at LA ANGELS OFF LA Dodgers OFF

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Top Stories