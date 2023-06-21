MLB

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -152 Baltimore +128 at DETROIT -120 Kansas City +102 Seattle -174 at N.Y YANKEES +146 at CLEVELAND -174 Oakland +146 at MINNESOTA -132 Boston +112 Texas OFF at CHICAGO WHITE SOX OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CINCINNATI -240 Colorado +198 Chicago Cubs -112 at PITTSBURGH -104 at MILWAUKEE -124 Arizona +106 St. Louis -172 at WASHINGTON +144 at PHILADELPHIA -126 Atlanta +108 at SAN FRANCISCO OFF San Diego OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Toronto -134 at MIAMI +114 at HOUSTON -158 N.Y Mets +134 at LA ANGELS OFF LA Dodgers OFF

