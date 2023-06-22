MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CLEVELAND -184 Oakland +154 at MINNESOTA OFF Boston OFF at TAMPA BAY -405 Kansas City +320 at N.Y YANKEES -122 Seattle +104

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Atlanta -118 at PHILADELPHIA +100 Arizona -148 at WASHINGTON +126 San Diego -120 at SAN FRANCISCO +102 at MIAMI -126 Pittsburgh +108

