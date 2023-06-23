On Air: Federal News Network
The Associated Press
June 23, 2023 12:55 am
MLB
MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -260 Kansas City +215
Minnesota -142 at DETROIT +120
Seattle -110 at BALTIMORE -106
at N.Y YANKEES -125 Texas +105
at TORONTO -295 Oakland +240
Boston -120 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +102

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MIAMI -172 Pittsburgh +144
Atlanta -162 at CINCINNATI +136
N.Y Mets -112 at PHILADELPHIA -104
at SAN DIEGO -255 Washington +210
at SAN FRANCISCO -190 Arizona +160

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CLEVELAND -162 Milwaukee +136
LA Angels -154 at COLORADO +130
at LA DODGERS -146 Houston +124

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

