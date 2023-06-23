MLB
MLB
Friday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-260
|Kansas City
|+215
|Minnesota
|-142
|at DETROIT
|+120
|Seattle
|-110
|at BALTIMORE
|-106
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-125
|Texas
|+105
|at TORONTO
|-295
|Oakland
|+240
|Boston
|-120
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+102
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MIAMI
|-172
|Pittsburgh
|+144
|Atlanta
|-162
|at CINCINNATI
|+136
|N.Y Mets
|-112
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-104
|at SAN DIEGO
|-255
|Washington
|+210
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-190
|Arizona
|+160
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CLEVELAND
|-162
|Milwaukee
|+136
|LA Angels
|-154
|at COLORADO
|+130
|at LA DODGERS
|-146
|Houston
|+124
