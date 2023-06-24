MLB

Saturday

American League FAVORITE

LINE

UNDERDOG

LINE Seattle

OFF

at BALTIMORE

OFF Texas

-118

at N.Y YANKEES

+100 Insight by Verizon: Data center optimization efforts paved... READ MORE

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Seattle OFF at BALTIMORE OFF Texas -118 at N.Y YANKEES +100 at TORONTO -260 Oakland +215 at TAMPA BAY -270 Kansas City +220 Boston -124 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +106 Minnesota -172 at DETROIT +144

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Chicago Cubs -126 at ST. LOUIS +108 at SAN FRANCISCO -172 Arizona +144 N.Y Mets -136 at PHILADELPHIA +116 at MIAMI -148 Pittsburgh +126 Atlanta -148 at CINCINNATI +126 at SAN DIEGO -188 Washington +158

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CLEVELAND -130 Milwaukee +110 at LA DODGERS -190 Houston +160 LA Angels -162 at COLORADO +136

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.