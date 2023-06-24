MLB
MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Seattle
|OFF
|at BALTIMORE
|OFF
|Texas
|-118
|at N.Y YANKEES
|+100
|at TORONTO
|-260
|Oakland
|+215
|at TAMPA BAY
|-270
|Kansas City
|+220
|Boston
|-124
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+106
|Minnesota
|-172
|at DETROIT
|+144
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Chicago Cubs
|-126
|at ST. LOUIS
|+108
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-172
|Arizona
|+144
|N.Y Mets
|-136
|at PHILADELPHIA
|+116
|at MIAMI
|-148
|Pittsburgh
|+126
|Atlanta
|-148
|at CINCINNATI
|+126
|at SAN DIEGO
|-188
|Washington
|+158
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CLEVELAND
|-130
|Milwaukee
|+110
|at LA DODGERS
|-190
|Houston
|+160
|LA Angels
|-162
|at COLORADO
|+136
