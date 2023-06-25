MLB
Sunday
American League
FAVORITE
LINE
UNDERDOG
LINE
Minnesota
-146
at DETROIT
+124
Seattle
-126
at BALTIMORE
+108
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Chicago Cubs
|-142
|at ST. LOUIS
|+120
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-174
|N.Y Mets
|+146
|Atlanta
|-164
|at CINCINNATI
|+138
|at MIAMI
|-168
|Pittsburgh
|+142
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-130
|Arizona
|+110
|at SAN DIEGO
|-200
|Washington
|+168
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Milwaukee
|-112
|at CLEVELAND
|-104
|LA Angels
|-156
|at COLORADO
|+132
|at LA DODGERS
|-136
|Houston
|+116
