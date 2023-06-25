On Air: Federal News Network
The Associated Press
June 25, 2023 12:53 am
MLB
Sunday
MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Minnesota -146 at DETROIT +124
Seattle -126 at BALTIMORE +108
Texas -112 at N.Y YANKEES -104
at TORONTO -270 Oakland +220
at TAMPA BAY -270 Kansas City +220
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX OFF Boston OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Chicago Cubs -142 at ST. LOUIS +120
at PHILADELPHIA -174 N.Y Mets +146
Atlanta -164 at CINCINNATI +138
at MIAMI -168 Pittsburgh +142
at SAN FRANCISCO -130 Arizona +110
at SAN DIEGO -200 Washington +168

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Milwaukee -112 at CLEVELAND -104
LA Angels -156 at COLORADO +132
at LA DODGERS -136 Houston +116

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

