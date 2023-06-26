MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TEXAS -200 Detroit +168 at LA ANGELS -136 Chicago White Sox +116

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y METS -184 Milwaukee +154

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -136 Cincinnati +116 at ATLANTA -205 Minnesota +172 at SEATTLE -255 Washington +211

