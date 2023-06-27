On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
June 27, 2023 12:55 am
< a min read
      

MLB
Tuesday
American League

FAVORITE
LINE
UNDERDOG
LINE

at TEXAS
-208
Detroit
+175

Cleveland
-142
at KANSAS CITY
+120

        Insight by Optum Serve: During this exclusive webinar,...

READ MORE

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TEXAS -208 Detroit +175
Cleveland -142 at KANSAS CITY +120
at LA ANGELS -205 Chicago White Sox +172
N.Y Yankees -142 at OAKLAND +120

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
San Diego -180 at PITTSBURGH +152
at N.Y METS -146 Milwaukee +124
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Philadelphia OFF
LA Dodgers -320 at COLORADO +260

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BALTIMORE -142 Cincinnati +120
at TORONTO OFF San Francisco OFF
Miami -112 at BOSTON -104
at ATLANTA -148 Minnesota +126
Houston -120 at ST. LOUIS +102
at ARIZONA -127 Tampa Bay +107
at SEATTLE -240 Washington +198

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News