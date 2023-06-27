MLB

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TEXAS -208 Detroit +175 Cleveland -142 at KANSAS CITY +120 at LA ANGELS -205 Chicago White Sox +172 N.Y Yankees -142 at OAKLAND +120

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE San Diego -180 at PITTSBURGH +152 at N.Y METS -146 Milwaukee +124 at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Philadelphia OFF LA Dodgers -320 at COLORADO +260

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -142 Cincinnati +120 at TORONTO OFF San Francisco OFF Miami -112 at BOSTON -104 at ATLANTA -148 Minnesota +126 Houston -120 at ST. LOUIS +102 at ARIZONA -127 Tampa Bay +107 at SEATTLE -240 Washington +198

