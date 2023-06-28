MLB

Wednesday

American League FAVORITE

LINE

UNDERDOG

LINE at TEXAS

-240

Detroit

+198 at KANSAS CITY

OFF

Cleveland

OFF Insight by Verizon: Data center optimization efforts paved... READ MORE

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TEXAS -240 Detroit +198 at KANSAS CITY OFF Cleveland OFF at LA ANGELS -126 Chicago White Sox +108 N.Y Yankees -162 at OAKLAND +136

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE San Diego -158 at PITTSBURGH +134 at N.Y METS -146 Milwaukee +124 Philadelphia -118 at CHICAGO CUBS +100 at COLORADO OFF LA Dodgers OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ATLANTA -157 Minnesota +135 at SEATTLE -240 Washington +198 at BALTIMORE -178 Cincinnati +150 San Francisco -122 at TORONTO +104 at BOSTON OFF Miami OFF at ST. LOUIS -116 Houston -102 Tampa Bay -146 at ARIZONA +124

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.