The Associated Press
June 28, 2023 12:10 am
< a min read
      

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TEXAS -240 Detroit +198
at KANSAS CITY OFF Cleveland OFF
at LA ANGELS -126 Chicago White Sox +108
N.Y Yankees -162 at OAKLAND +136

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
San Diego -158 at PITTSBURGH +134
at N.Y METS -146 Milwaukee +124
Philadelphia -118 at CHICAGO CUBS +100
at COLORADO OFF LA Dodgers OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ATLANTA -157 Minnesota +135
at SEATTLE -240 Washington +198
at BALTIMORE -178 Cincinnati +150
San Francisco -122 at TORONTO +104
at BOSTON OFF Miami OFF
at ST. LOUIS -116 Houston -102
Tampa Bay -146 at ARIZONA +124

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Top Stories