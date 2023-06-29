MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TEXAS -240 Detroit +198 Cleveland -154 at KANSAS CITY +130 N.Y Yankees -162 at OAKLAND +136 at LA ANGELS -130 Chicago White Sox +110

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE San Diego -200 at PITTSBURGH +168 at N.Y METS -184 Milwaukee +154 Philadelphia -124 at CHICAGO CUBS +106 LA Dodgers -210 at COLORADO +176

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Tampa Bay -152 at ARIZONA +128 at BOSTON -124 Miami +106 at TORONTO OFF San Francisco OFF Houston OFF at ST. LOUIS OFF

