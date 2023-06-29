MLB
MLB
Thursday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TEXAS
|-240
|Detroit
|+198
|Cleveland
|-154
|at KANSAS CITY
|+130
|N.Y Yankees
|-162
|at OAKLAND
|+136
|at LA ANGELS
|-130
|Chicago White Sox
|+110
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|San Diego
|-200
|at PITTSBURGH
|+168
|at N.Y METS
|-184
|Milwaukee
|+154
|Philadelphia
|-124
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|+106
|LA Dodgers
|-210
|at COLORADO
|+176
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Tampa Bay
|-152
|at ARIZONA
|+128
|at BOSTON
|-124
|Miami
|+106
|at TORONTO
|OFF
|San Francisco
|OFF
|Houston
|OFF
|at ST. LOUIS
|OFF
