MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Minnesota OFF at BALTIMORE OFF at TORONTO -136 Boston +116 at TEXAS -162 Houston +136 at OAKLAND OFF Chicago White Sox OFF Tampa Bay -144 at SEATTLE +122

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE San Diego -142 at CINCINNATI +120 at PHILADELPHIA -175 Washington +149 Milwaukee -142 at PITTSBURGH +120 San Francisco -116 at N.Y METS -102 at ATLANTA OFF Miami OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CHICAGO CUBS -156 Cleveland +132 Detroit -122 at COLORADO +104 LA Dodgers -235 at KANSAS CITY +194 N.Y Yankees -110 at ST. LOUIS -106 at LA ANGELS -158 Arizona +134

