Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals

Sunday
At Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park
Norwalk, Ohio
Final Finish Order
TOP FUEL
1. Leah Pruett; 2. Justin Ashley; 3. Brittany Force; 4. Austin Prock; 5. Steve Torrence; 6. Mike Salinas;
7. Josh Hart; 8. Dan Mercier; 9. Shawn Langdon; 10. Doug Foley; 11. Spencer Massey; 12. Antron
Brown; 13. Clay Millican; 14. Doug Kalitta; 15. Kyle Wurtzel; 16. Tony Schumacher.
FUNNY CAR
1. Blake Alexander; 2. Matt Hagan; 3. J.R. Todd; 4. Bob Tasca III; 5. Ron Capps; 6. Robert Hight; 7. Chad
Green; 8. Alexis DeJoria; 9. John Force; 10. Alex Laughlin; 11. Bobby Bode; 12. Dale Creasy Jr.; 13. Cruz
Pedregon; 14. Tim Wilkerson; 15. Paul Lee; 16. Mike McIntire.
PRO STOCK
1. Matt Hartford; 2. Dallas Glenn; 3. Aaron Stanfield; 4. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 5. Deric Kramer; 6. Jerry
Tucker; 7. Greg Anderson; 8. Erica Enders; 9. Cristian Cuadra; 10. Kyle Koretsky; 11. Bo Butner; 12.
Camrie Caruso; 13. Fernando Cuadra; 14. Eric Latino; 15. Mason McGaha; 16. Chris McGaha.
PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE
1. Hector Arana Jr; 2. Steve Johnson; 3. Matt Smith; 4. Jianna Evaristo; 5. Eddie Krawiec; 6. Angie
Smith; 7. Marc Ingwersen; 8. Gaige Herrera; 9. Ryan Oehler; 10. Chase Van Sant; 11. Ron Tornow; 12.
John Hall; 13. Kelly Clontz; 14. Wesley Wells; 15. Chris Bostick.
Final Results
Top Fuel
Leah Pruett, 3.761 seconds, 326.79 mph def. Justin Ashley, 4.497 seconds, 198.90 mph.
Funny Car
Blake Alexander, Ford Mustang, 3.935, 321.96 def. Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.991, 327.90.
Pro Stock
Matt Hartford, Chevy Camaro, 6.624, 207.02 def. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 17.599, 67.65.
Pro Stock Motorcycle
Hector Arana Jr, EBR, 6.821, 199.82 def. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.943, 176.63.
Top Alcohol Dragster
Kirk Wolf, 5.269, 274.00 def. Cody Krohn, 5.413, no speed.
Top Alcohol Funny Car
Bob McCosh, Chevy Camaro, 5.478, 266.27 def. Sean Bellemeur, Camaro, 8.681, 106.96.
Competition Eliminator
Bruno Massel, Toyota Solara, 7.006, 196.39 def. Andrew Holt, Dragster, 6.632, 200.77.
Super Stock
Sean Dornan, Plymouth Savoy, 8.917, 148.48 def. Peter D’Agnolo, Chevy Camaro, 9.661, 126.09.
Stock Eliminator
Marion Stephenson, Chevy Camaro, 9.778, 132.46 def. Rob Bihl, Chevy Chevelle, 12.251, 102.28.
Super Comp
Lauren Freer, Dragster, 8.910, 173.67 def. David Dahlem, Dragster, 8.940, 177.67.
Super Gas
Lauren Freer, Chevy Corvette, 9.911, 161.11 def. Pat Martin, ’27-T Ford, 9.916, 164.21.
Top Sportsman
Scott Wasko, Pontiac GXP, 6.459, 208.49 def. Mike Morehead, Chevy Camaro, 6.643, 209.26
Top Dragster
Joe Swanson, Dragster, 7.189, 189.52 def. Darian Boesch, Dragster, Foul – Red Light.
Pro Modified
Jason Scruggs, Chevy Camaro, 5.760, 250.32 def. Jose Gonzalez, Camaro, 5.807, 248.93.
Factory Stock Showdown
Stephen Bell, Chevy Camaro, 7.783, 177.74 def. Lee Hartman, Dodge Challenger, 7.809, 175.32.
Round-by-Round Results
TOP FUEL
First Round
Josh Hart, 3.785, 326.63 def. Spencer Massey, 4.576, 172.10; Austin Prock, 3.740, 319.45 def. Tony
Schumacher, 10.944, 73.40; Brittany Force, 3.711, 332.18 def. Shawn Langdon, 3.910, 255.82; Leah Pruett,
4.056, 219.22 def. Kyle Wurtzel, Foul – Red Light; Steve Torrence, 3.735, 330.55 def. Doug Foley, 4.237,
195.99; Dan Mercier, 3.892, 300.66 def. Doug Kalitta, 7.702, 133.65; Justin Ashley, 3.715, 329.34 def. Clay
Millican, 6.782, 67.91; Mike Salinas, 3.760, 330.96 def. Antron Brown, 5.182, 144.98;
Quarterfinals
Pruett, 3.741, 326.40 def. Salinas, 3.742, 328.86; Prock, 3.763, 318.84 def. Mercier, 3.846, 302.21; Force, 3.729,
333.58 def. Hart, 3.774, 328.54; Ashley, 3.721, 328.06 def. Torrence, 3.703, 331.77;
Semifinals
Pruett, 3.771, 331.12 def. Prock, 4.194, 297.75; Ashley, 3.711, 331.94 def. Force, 3.713, 333.16;
Final
Pruett, 3.761, 326.79 def. Ashley, 4.497, 198.90.
FUNNY CAR
First Round
Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.959, 322.27 def. Bobby Bode, Mustang, 4.193, 237.17; Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Supra,
3.923, 330.23 def. Paul Lee, Dodge Charger, 12.466, 56.14; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.962, 323.43 def. Dale Creasy Jr.,
Charger, 4.629, 183.12; Ron Capps, Supra, 3.930, 320.20 def. Alex Laughlin, Charger, 4.119, 304.74; Blake Alexander,
Mustang, 3.995, 319.22 def. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, Foul – Red Light; Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 8.139, 85.21 def.
Mike McIntire, Toyota Camry, Foul – Red Light; J.R. Todd, Supra, 3.972, 326.16 def. John Force, Camaro, 4.001, 322.42;
Chad Green, Mustang, 4.001, 322.96 def. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.642, 177.00;
Quarterfinals
Alexander, 5.144, 144.66 def. DeJoria, Foul – Red Light; Tasca III, 3.938, 324.20 def. Green, 4.020, 310.48; Todd, 3.950,
324.83 def. Capps, 3.912, 323.74; Hagan, 3.912, 329.18 def. Hight, 3.931, 322.81;
Semifinals
Alexander, 3.924, 322.81 def. Tasca III, 10.170, 84.07; Hagan, 3.959, 328.30 def. Todd, 3.954, 324.20;
Final
Alexander, 3.935, 321.96 def. Hagan, 3.991, 327.90.
PRO STOCK
First Round
Deric Kramer, Chevy Camaro, 13.450, 65.84 def. Camrie Caruso, Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.610,
206.61 def. Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.648, 204.66; Jerry Tucker, Camaro, 6.653, 203.83 def. Cristian Cuadra, Ford
Mustang, 6.631, 204.85; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.619, 206.67 def. Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.642, 206.57; Matt
Hartford, Camaro, 6.615, 206.45 def. Fernando Cuadra, Mustang, 8.257, 120.17; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.628,
206.23 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 11.226, 79.87; Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.607, 207.85 def. Mason McGaha,
Camaro, 10.719, 85.77; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.641, 207.08 def. Eric Latino, Camaro, 10.029, 91.03;
Quarterfinals
Stanfield, 6.638, 206.04 def. Anderson, 6.709, 205.85; Hartford, 6.601, 206.89 def. Kramer, 6.647, 205.04; Glenn,
6.632, 206.39 def. Enders, 7.046, 157.41; Coughlin Jr., 6.619, 207.30 def. Tucker, 6.661, 204.11;
Semifinals
Glenn, 6.635, 206.42 def. Coughlin Jr., 19.276, 75.98; Hartford, 6.624, 206.57 def. Stanfield, 6.666, 206.80;
Final
Hartford, 6.624, 207.02 def. Glenn, 17.599, 67.65.
PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE
First Round
Jianna Evaristo, Suzuki, 6.903, 196.39 def. Ryan Oehler, 6.923, 195.85; Angie Smith, 6.881, 198.20 def. Ron Tornow,
6.994, 192.96; Marc Ingwersen, 6.956, 195.65 def. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 7.056, 193.88; Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.802,
197.59 def. Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, 6.968, 195.56; Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.777, 199.88 was unopposed; Hector Arana
Jr, 6.826, 199.46 def. Wesley Wells, Suzuki, 7.267, 186.18; Matt Smith, Suzuki, 6.836, 200.17 def. Chris Bostick, Broke –
No Show; Eddie Krawiec, Suzuki, 6.791, 200.98 def. John Hall, Buell, 7.039, 194.38;
Quarterfinals
M. Smith, 6.835, 198.26 def. Ingwersen, Foul – Red Light; Arana Jr, 6.801, 199.52 def. A. Smith, 6.927, 196.56; Johnson,
6.848, 195.90 def. Krawiec, 6.793, 199.67; Evaristo, 6.897, 196.02 def. Herrera, 6.988, 189.76;
Semifinals
Johnson, 6.897, 194.44 def. Evaristo, Foul – Red Light; Arana Jr, 6.820, 199.64 def. M. Smith, 6.839, 200.11;
Final
Arana Jr, 6.821, 199.82 def. Johnson, 6.943, 176.63.
Point Standings
Top Fuel
1. Justin Ashley, 726; 2. Steve Torrence, 629; 3. Leah Pruett, 620; 4. Brittany Force, 590; 5. Austin Prock, 588; 6.
Antron Brown, 531; 7. Mike Salinas, 504; 8. Josh Hart, 487; 9. Doug Kalitta, 442; 10. Shawn Langdon, 398.
Funny Car
1. Matt Hagan, 679; 2. Ron Capps, 675; 3. Robert Hight, 610; 4. Chad Green, 593; 5. Alexis DeJoria, 586; 6. Bob
Tasca III, 579; 7. Tim Wilkerson, 508; 8. John Force, 483; 9. J.R. Todd, 408; 10. Cruz Pedregon, 404.
Pro Stock
1. Dallas Glenn, 729; 2. Matt Hartford, 567; 3. Deric Kramer, 552; 4. Troy Coughlin Jr., 510; 5. Aaron Stanfield, 501;
6. Greg Anderson, 441; 7. Erica Enders, 430; 8. Camrie Caruso, 419; 9. Cristian Cuadra, 405; 10. Bo Butner, 376.
Pro Stock Motorcycle
1. Gaige Herrera, 552; 2. Hector Arana Jr, 363; 3. Steve Johnson, 358; 4. Eddie Krawiec, 328; 5. Matt Smith, 321; 6.
Angie Smith, 291; 7. Chase Van Sant, 254; 8. Jianna Evaristo, 241; 9. Marc Ingwersen, 205; 10. Ryan Oehler, 196.
