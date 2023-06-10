Tatís, Machado lead Padres over Rockies 3-2, Colorado’s skid at 6

DENVER (AP) — Fernando Tatís Jr. had a go-ahead, two-run single in the sixth inning that led the San Diego Padres over Colorado 3-2 on Saturday and extended the Rockies’ losing streak to six. Manny Machado had three hits and made a crucial catch in the eighth inning to help ensure the Padres’ third straight win. Gary Sánchez had a first-inning RBI single and is hitting .282 with five homers and 12 RBIs in 11... READ MORE

DENVER (AP) — Fernando Tatís Jr. had a go-ahead, two-run single in the sixth inning that led the San Diego Padres over Colorado 3-2 on Saturday and extended the Rockies’ losing streak to six.

Manny Machado had three hits and made a crucial catch in the eighth inning to help ensure the Padres’ third straight win. Gary Sánchez had a first-inning RBI single and is hitting .282 with five homers and 12 RBIs in 11 games since San Diego claimed him off waivers from the New York Mets.

San Diego trailed 2-1 before loading the bases in the sixth against Jake Bird (1-1) on a single and a pair of walks. Tatís lined an opposite-field single into right, giving him 32 RBIs in 28 games since returning from an 80-game drug suspension.

“It was on a pitch where I missed where I wanted to go with it,” Bird said. “I set him up pretty well for that pitch and if I don’t miss it over the plate it probably gets a swing and a miss or weaker contact.”

Machado’s hustle produced San Diego’s first run when he scored from first on Sánchez’s single.

With Ezequiel Tovar at third and one out in the eighth, Mike Moustakas popped into foul territory near the Padres dugout. Machado ran over from third base and slid as he tried to make a basket catch. He bobbled the ball before securing it for the out and then threw home to keep Tovar at third.

“It hit me somewhere. I don’t know where,” Machado said. “My nose was hurting. My lip was hurting. I’m glad the run didn’t score.”

Randal Grichuk popped out to shortstop, ending the inning.

“That’s not something you can practice,” San Diego manager Bob Melvin said of Machado’s play. “That’s just instincts and desire to catch a ball that at the time is going to be huge out.”

Drew Carlton (2-0) got the win despite allowing Alan Trejo’s RBI grounder in the fifth that put the Rockies ahead 2-1. Josh Hader struck out two in a perfect ninth for his 15th save in 18 chances.

Nolan Jones homered in the second off Ryan Weathers, who allowed three hits in three innings.

Colorado starter Kyle Freeland scattered six hits over five innings. Freeland took the blame for Machado’s run in the first because he went into the windup instead of working from the stretch, which allowed Machado to get a big jump.

“That was an absolute lack of mental focus on my part,” Freeland said. “Hindsight, stop the movement right there, take the balk, let him be on second or throw a ball on purpose and let them be on second. My mind went to execute a pitch. Free hit-and-run for them.”

FOUL PLAY

Colorado C Elías Díaz left in the top of the eighth after taking a foul ball off the mask on the first pitch to Trent Grisham. It is the second straight game Díaz was hit in the mask by a foul ball but he stayed in the game on Friday night.

Manager Bud Black said Díaz was removed for precautionary reasons and passed concussion protocols.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: RHP Luis García (left oblique strain) was activated from the 15-day IL and RHP Domingo Tapia was optioned to Triple-A El Paso.

Rockies: OF Kris Bryant (left heel bruise) is progressing and getting closer to resuming baseball activities, manager Bud Black said. … 1B C.J. Cron (back spasms) is focusing on strengthening activities and is not ready to begin baseball activities.

UP NEXT

San Diego LHP Blake Snell (2-6, 4.06) against Colorado RHP Dinelson Lamet (1-3, 12.42) in Sunday’s series finale.

