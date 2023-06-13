On Air:
Tigers and Braves rained out, doubleheader set for Wednesday

June 13, 2023
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers and Atlanta Braves were rained out on Tuesday night after a 2-hour, 25-minute wait.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Wednesday starting at 1:10 p.m., which originally had been a single day game.

Tigers rookie right-hander Reese Olson (0-1, 2.70) and Braves ace right-hander Spencer Strider (6-2, 3.79) are expected to start the opener, while Detroit right-hander Michael Lorenzen (2-3, 3.75) and Atlanta right-hander AJ Smith-Shawver pitch in the night game.

Play never began Tuesday night and the decision to call the game was made at 9:05 p.m.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

