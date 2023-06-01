On Air:
Twins bring Polanco back from IL; 2B missed 11 games with hamstring strain

The Associated Press
June 1, 2023 7:11 pm
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins reinstated second baseman Jorge Polanco from the 10-day injured list Thursday before their game against Cleveland, bringing their regular lineup nearly back to full strength.

Polanco missed 11 games with a strained left hamstring. He batted leadoff for the opener of a four-game series against the Guardians, and rookie infielder Edouard Julien was sent to Triple-A St. Paul.

Polanco hit .284 with seven doubles, four home runs and 14...

Top Stories