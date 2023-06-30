Twins enter matchup against the Orioles on losing streak

Minnesota Twins (40-42, first in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (48-31, second in the AL East) Baltimore; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Pablo Lopez (3-5, 4.41 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); Orioles: Dean Kremer (8-3, 4.50 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 77 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -113, Twins -107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins aim to break their three-game skid with a victory against the Baltimore Orioles.

Baltimore has gone 25-16 in home games and 48-31 overall. The Orioles have the fourth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .422.

Minnesota is 40-42 overall and 17-23 on the road. The Twins are eighth in MLB play with 104 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Friday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adley Rutschman has 11 doubles and 10 home runs while hitting .268 for the Orioles. Anthony Santander is 12-for-44 with five home runs over the last 10 games.

Joey Gallo leads the Twins with 13 home runs while slugging .456. Royce Lewis is 13-for-35 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .247 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Twins: 4-6, .235 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: James McCann: 10-Day IL (ankle), Austin Voth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Mountcastle: 10-Day IL (vertigo), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Lopez: 15-Day IL (mental health), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

