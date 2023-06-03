Twins place Joey Gallo on IL with hamstring strain

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Twins slugger Joey Gallo was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain before Saturday’s game against Cleveland. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said Gallo has been dealing with the injury for “a little while now.” The team recalled outfielder Kyle Garlick from Triple-A St. Paul. Gallo is batting .188 with 11 homers and 23 RBIs in 46 games this season. He leads the Twins in home runs and... READ MORE

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Twins slugger Joey Gallo was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain before Saturday’s game against Cleveland.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said Gallo has been dealing with the injury for “a little while now.” The team recalled outfielder Kyle Garlick from Triple-A St. Paul.

Gallo is batting .188 with 11 homers and 23 RBIs in 46 games this season. He leads the Twins in home runs and OPS (.799).

It’s the second time on the injured list for Gallo this season after he missed 10 games in April with an intercostal strain.

Garlick, in his third stint with the Twins this season, is hitting .235 with two homers and four RBIs in eight games.

Baldelli is not with the team on Saturday as he deals with an illness. Bench coach Jayce Tingler will be the acting manager in his place

Outfielder Byron Buxton and shortstop Carlos Correa are also out of the starting lineup for the second straight game. Buxton has sore ribs after being hit by a pitch on Thursday, and Correa is dealing with plantar fasciitis.

