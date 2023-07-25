On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Ada Hegerberg does not start Norway’s critical match against Switzerland at Women’s World Cup

The Associated Press
July 25, 2023 5:33 am
HAMILTON, New Zealand (AP) — Norway striker and former Ballon d’Or winner Ada Hegerberg was seen walking back into the tunnel moments before her country’s Women’s World Cup match against Switzerland on Tuesday, despite being named to the starting lineup.

Initially listed as a possible substitute for the match, Sophie Roman Haug started in Hegerberg’s place as Norway’s striker.

The team’s official Twitter account quoted national team doctor Trygve Hunemo saying that “Ada Hegerberg...

The team’s official Twitter account quoted national team doctor Trygve Hunemo saying that “Ada Hegerberg got a feeling in the groin on the last sprint during the warm-up.”

Last year’s European Championship marked Hegerberg’s return to international soccer after previously not appearing for Norway in five years. Following the 2017 European Championship, Hegerberg left the team in protest of the unequal treatment of the men’s and women’s squads by the Norwegian federation.

Hegerberg has the most goals of any current Norwegian player (16) and has appeared for her country 32 times.

___

AP Women’s World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

