Angels’ Ohtani leaves with blister after giving up 2 homers in 8-5 loss to Padres, Musgrove

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Two-way All-Star Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels left Tuesday’s game with a blister on his right middle finger after allowing consecutive home runs to Xander Bogaerts and Jake Cronenworth in the sixth inning of an 8-5 loss to Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres.

Ohtani’s exit came a few hours after the Angels found out they’ll be without All-Star slugger Mike Trout for several weeks because of a broken left wrist.

Ohtani (7-4) allowed a line-drive, two-run homer by Bogaerts to left field and then Cronenworth’s shot to right-center. A trainer came out with an interpreter to check on Ohtani and they were soon joined by manager Phil Nevin. Ohtani then exited. He allowed five runs and seven hits, struck out five and walked four.

The right-hander’s start had been pushed back a day due to a cracked fingernail. He left his previous start as a pitcher but remained in the game as the designated hitter and homered, giving him 10 strikeouts and two home runs in a 4-2 win against the Chicago White Sox.

This time, Ohtani made the last out at the plate in the top of the sixth and was replaced by pinch-hitter Jo Adell at DH in the ninth.

Cronenworth also had two doubles to become the first player with three extra-base hits in a game against Ohtani, who came to the majors in 2018. Cronenworth and Bogaerts each had three RBIs. Manny Machado had three hits for the Padres.

Musgrove (7-2) pitched brilliantly, holding the Angels to one run and three hits in seven innings while striking out a season-high 11 and walking one.

With Ohtani locked in a duel with Musgrove, the Padres broke through with two outs in the fourth. Machado singled to center, Bogaerts walked and Cronenworth brought them both in with a double off the wall in right.

Musgrove allowed a homer to former Padres outfielder Hunter Renfroe leading off the fifth and then struck out the side.

The Angels scored four runs in the ninth and turned it into a save situation for All-Star Josh Hader, who walked in two runs before securing his 19th save.

Musgrove thrilled the sellout crowd of 44,725 with a perfect first, punctuated by striking out Ohtani.

Ohtani also had a perfect first, including punching out Juan Soto, who had said on Monday that while the Japanese pitcher was impressive, “he’s going to have trouble facing this lineup tomorrow.” While that was true overall, Soto was 0 for 3 against Ohtani, including two strikeouts.

Ohtani became a two-way All-Star for the third straight year when he was picked for the American League pitching staff by players on Sunday, 10 days after fans voted him to start at designated hitter. Also on Sunday, Ohtani and Trout homered in the same game for the 30th time, helping the Angels beat Arizona 5-2.

ROUTINE 3-4-3

Padres second baseman Ha-Seong Kim made an impressive play on Mike Moustakas’ deflected grounder to get the final out of the fourth. The ball caromed off the glove of a diving Cronenworth at first base toward Kim, who was moving to his left but changed direction and attempted a bare-handed grab as he lost his balance. He knocked the ball down, regained his balance, gloved the ball and threw out Moustakas.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: Trout said he anticipates returning this season despite a broken left wrist sustained when he fouled off a pitch Monday night. He was placed on the 10-day injured list with a broken hamate. Trout said he doesn’t know yet if he needs surgery or how many weeks he’ll be out. … 3B Anthony Rendon left after fouling a ball off his left shin in the fourth. X-rays were negative.

Padres: Manager Bob Melvin said he thinks RHP Yu Darvish will be able to start Friday night against the New York Mets. Darvish hasn’t pitched since June 21 due to an illness.

UP NEXT

Angels LHP Patrick Sandoval (4-7, 4.57 ERA) and Padres RHP Seth Lugo (3-4, 3.59) are scheduled to start in the series finale Wednesday night.

