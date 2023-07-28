On Air: FEDTalk
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

AP PHOTOS: Women’s World Cup highlights

The Associated Press
July 28, 2023 9:57 am
< a min read
      

The Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand is showcasing some of the best soccer on the planet — and some of the best photographs. Associated Press photographers are covering every match at the month-long tournament, including getting a shot of Lindsey Horan after her tying goal for the United States and Nigeria’s upset win over co-host Australia.

___

AP Women’s World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Federal News Network's Workplace Reimagined: Are you ready for success in a hybrid world? Join us August 28 to hear federal and industry human capital and technology experts share advice, tactics and success stories about thriving in a hybrid world.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|3 Medical Simulation Expo at Defense...
8|3 govDelivery Feature Focus
8|3 Introduction to Cognitive Radar and EW
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories