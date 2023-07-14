On Air: FEDTalk
AP Top WorldCup News at 11:04 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
July 14, 2023 11:04 am
Selma Bacha injured for France in 1-0 loss to Australia in Women’s World Cup warm-up game

Women’s World Cup warm-up game between Ireland-Colombia abandoned after 20 minutes

Women’s World Cup Guide: How to watch, schedule and betting favorites

ACL injuries are keeping stars out of the Women’s World Cup

Morocco’s historic Women’s World Cup debut inspires girls even if some in the Arab world ignore it

Soccer players’ union FIFPRO eyes 2023 World Cup as catalyst to professionalize women’s game

Sponsor offers 20,000 free tickets to Women’s World Cup as New Zealand sales lag

Argentina turns its attention to youth divisions in search of a Messi-like player in women’s soccer

World Cup showcases inequity within the women’s game

Long flight to the Women’s World Cup? US players have a plan for that

