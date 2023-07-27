AP Top WorldCup News at 2:59 a.m. EDT

South Africa puts its Women’s World Cup faith in star forward Hildah Magaia
Don’t mess with Lindsey: US ekes out 1-1 draw in Women’s World Cup after Horan revenge goal
Netherlands stands tall against US at Women’s World Cup despite injuries to its forwards
Canada’s Sinclair faces uncertainty in her run for a scoring record at the Women’s World Cup
Spain and Japan move on to knockout stage at Women’s World...
READ MORE
South Africa puts its Women’s World Cup faith in star forward Hildah Magaia
Don’t mess with Lindsey: US ekes out 1-1 draw in Women’s World Cup after Horan revenge goal
Netherlands stands tall against US at Women’s World Cup despite injuries to its forwards
Canada’s Sinclair faces uncertainty in her run for a scoring record at the Women’s World Cup
Spain and Japan move on to knockout stage at Women’s World Cup as La Roja beat Zambia 5-0
Olympic champion Canada comes back to beat Ireland 2-1 at the Women’s World Cup
Goals, defense, quality emerge as Spain and Japan dominate Group C at the Women’s World Cup
Rose Lavelle returns to Women’s World Cup a smarter player than her 2019 breakout debut
Indigenous Football Australia pushes for direct funding out of Women’s World Cup legacy
England enjoying ‘home’ crowd feeling at Women’s World Cup in Australia
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.