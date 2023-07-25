AP Top WorldCup News at 5:33 a.m. EDT

Former Stanford goalkeeper in US players’ hearts at the Women’s World World Cup

Cancer survivor Caicedo scores in Colombia’s 2-0 win over South Korea at the Women’s World Cup

Philippines shocks co-host New Zealand 1-0 for its first win at the Women’s World Cup

Ada Hegerberg does not start Norway’s critical match against Switzerland at Women’s World Cup

Rematch time: USA and Netherlands to meet at the Women’s World Cup

...

READ MORE