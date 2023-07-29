AP Top WorldCup News at 12:18 a.m. EDT

Sam Kerr says she’ll be available for Australia’s must-win Women’s World Cup game against Canada
LGBTQ+ community proud and visible at Women’s World Cup
Lauren James fires England to a 1-0 win over Denmark at the Women’s World Cup
China edges Haiti 1-0 to keep World Cup hopes alive despite going down to 10 players
Several stars at the Women’s World Cup honed their skills with US collegiate teams
Ticket...
Argentina scores two goals in furious Women’s World Cup comeback to earn draw against South Africa
Walsh’s injury against Denmark could further deplete England’s Women’s World Cup roster
Canadian women’s soccer team strikes interim labor deal but says plenty more needs to be settled
Wendie Renard questionable ahead of France’s important Women’s World Cup match against Brazil
