AP Top WorldCup News at 12:35 a.m. EDT

Sophia Smith scores twice for US in 3-0 victory over Vietnam to open the Women’s World Cup
Brazilian players at the Women’s World Cup urge fans back home to skip work to watch their matches
Confident US enters Women’s World Cup against underdog Vietnam as quest for 3rd title begins
Savannah DeMelo makes 1st international start for US at Women’s World Cup
Odds stacked against Vietnam in Women’s World Cup in...
READ MORE
Sophia Smith scores twice for US in 3-0 victory over Vietnam to open the Women’s World Cup
Brazilian players at the Women’s World Cup urge fans back home to skip work to watch their matches
Confident US enters Women’s World Cup against underdog Vietnam as quest for 3rd title begins
Savannah DeMelo makes 1st international start for US at Women’s World Cup
Odds stacked against Vietnam in Women’s World Cup in opening match against United States
With 3-0 win in wintry Wellington, Spain sets the standard at Women’s World Cup
Nigeria’s Nnadozie denies Canada’s prolific scorer Sinclair in a 0-0 draw at the Women’s World Cup
Switzerland beats Philippines 2-0 in its Women’s World Cup opener
Rapinoe’s farewell begins with the U.S. team’s opening Women’s World Cup match against Vietnam
Troubled Zambia looking to shake up Women’s World Cup in debut
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.