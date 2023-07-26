On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

AP Top WorldCup News at 12:37 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
July 26, 2023 12:37 am
< a min read
      

Former Stanford goalkeeper in US players’ hearts at the Women’s World World Cup
Australian Indigenous advocates urge for FIFA to do more for them in Women’s World Cup legacy
Fowler, Luik join Kerr on injured list ahead of Australia’s Women’s World Cup game against Nigeria
Cancer survivor Caicedo scores in Colombia’s 2-0 win over South Korea at the Women’s World Cup
Philippines shocks co-host New Zealand 1-0 for its first win...

READ MORE

Former Stanford goalkeeper in US players’ hearts at the Women’s World World Cup

Australian Indigenous advocates urge for FIFA to do more for them in Women’s World Cup legacy

Fowler, Luik join Kerr on injured list ahead of Australia’s Women’s World Cup game against Nigeria

Cancer survivor Caicedo scores in Colombia’s 2-0 win over South Korea at the Women’s World Cup

Philippines shocks co-host New Zealand 1-0 for its first win at the Women’s World Cup

Switzerland and Norway draw 0-0 at Women’s World Cup, leaving Group A up for grabs

Ada Hegerberg does not start Norway’s critical match against Switzerland at Women’s World Cup

Rematch time: USA and Netherlands to meet at the Women’s World Cup

South Korea’s Casey Phair becomes the youngest ever World Cup player at 16 years and 26 days of age

Colombia coach misses Women’s World Cup win over South Korea, also suspended for Germany match

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|1 PFIC 2023
8|1 Quantum Speaker Series Presents:...
8|1 Reporting 101
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories