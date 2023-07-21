AP Top WorldCup News at 12:44 a.m. EDT

Canada held to a 0-0 draw by Nigeria in Women’s World Cup opener for both teams
Americans descend on New Zealand to cheer for the US women’s soccer team
Football Ferns vibe after emotional win for New Zealand at Women’s World Cup
Kerr’s Women’s World Cup in doubt, but she still helps inspire Australia to win against Ireland
SafeSport responds to US Soccer player concerns about abuse cases
New Zealand...
READ MORE
Canada held to a 0-0 draw by Nigeria in Women’s World Cup opener for both teams
Americans descend on New Zealand to cheer for the US women’s soccer team
Football Ferns vibe after emotional win for New Zealand at Women’s World Cup
Kerr’s Women’s World Cup in doubt, but she still helps inspire Australia to win against Ireland
SafeSport responds to US Soccer player concerns about abuse cases
New Zealand opens Women’s World Cup with a 1-0 upset over Norway on emotional 1st day in host nation
Women’s World Cup security heightened ahead of opening match following deadly shooting in Auckland
Australia’s 1-0 opening win at the Women’s World Cup gives a record crowd something to cheer about
Injured Sam Kerr misses Australia’s Women’s World Cup opener and faces longer out
Women’s World Cup team from Philippines has American flavor
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.