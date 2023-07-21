On Air: Federal News Network
AP Top WorldCup News at 12:44 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
July 21, 2023 12:44 am
Canada held to a 0-0 draw by Nigeria in Women’s World Cup opener for both teams

Americans descend on New Zealand to cheer for the US women’s soccer team

Football Ferns vibe after emotional win for New Zealand at Women’s World Cup

Kerr’s Women’s World Cup in doubt, but she still helps inspire Australia to win against Ireland

SafeSport responds to US Soccer player concerns about abuse cases

New Zealand opens Women’s World Cup with a 1-0 upset over Norway on emotional 1st day in host nation

Women’s World Cup security heightened ahead of opening match following deadly shooting in Auckland

Australia’s 1-0 opening win at the Women’s World Cup gives a record crowd something to cheer about

Injured Sam Kerr misses Australia’s Women’s World Cup opener and faces longer out

Women’s World Cup team from Philippines has American flavor

