AP Top WorldCup News at 6:48 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
July 28, 2023 6:48 am
Lauren James fires England to a 1-0 win over Denmark at the Women’s World Cup
Several stars at the Women’s World Cup honed their skills with US collegiate teams
Ticket sales nearing 1.6 million for the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand
Argentina scores two goals in furious Women’s World Cup comeback to earn draw against South Africa
Oshoala seals Nigeria’s upset win over co-host Australia at the Women’s...

Walsh’s injury against Denmark could further deplete England’s Women’s World Cup roster

Hat trick hero Ary Borges prepares for next big test against France

Captain Horan sets the tone for United States at the Women’s World Cup

Wendie Renard questionable ahead of France’s important Women’s World Cup match against Brazil

Partnership between Oshoala and Ajibade lifts Nigeria to upset over Australia

