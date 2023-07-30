On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

AP Top WorldCup News at 12:59 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press
July 30, 2023 12:59 pm
< a min read
      

Caicedo shines before late Vanegas goal seals Colombia’s 2-1 win over Germany at Women’s World Cup.
Megan Rapinoe adjusts to new role at Women’s World Cup while still savoring final days in spotlight
Some of soccer’s biggest stars are struggling to make an impact at the Women’s World Cup
New Zealand out of Women’s World Cup following 0-0 draw with Switzerland; Swiss into knockouts
Morocco’s Benzina becomes the first senior-level Women’s...

READ MORE

Caicedo shines before late Vanegas goal seals Colombia’s 2-1 win over Germany at Women’s World Cup.

Megan Rapinoe adjusts to new role at Women’s World Cup while still savoring final days in spotlight

Some of soccer’s biggest stars are struggling to make an impact at the Women’s World Cup

New Zealand out of Women’s World Cup following 0-0 draw with Switzerland; Swiss into knockouts

Morocco’s Benzina becomes the first senior-level Women’s World Cup player to compete in hijab

Norway moves into the knockout round at Women’s World Cup with 6-0 rout over the Philippines

Morocco makes history in 1-0 defeat of South Korea at Women’s World Cup

Pockets of passionate fans in Australia not fully tied to Matildas’ fate at the Women’s World Cup

Atlas Lionesses become latest Morocco team to earn a World Cup upset

At Women’s World Cup, Canada’s new sports minister says she fully supports team’s equal pay fight

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|5 Black Hat USA 2023
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories