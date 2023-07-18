On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

AP Top WorldCup News at 8:12 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
July 18, 2023 8:12 am
Ireland preparing for difficult debut in Women’s World Cup opener against co-host Australia

Cathy Freeman, Australia’s iconic Olympian, pays Matildas a surprise visit before Women’s World Cup

Women’s World Cup Guide: How to watch, schedule and betting favorites

Parity, bigger field mean there could be surprises at the Women’s World Cup

Putellas quits Spain training after 30 minutes, raising injury questions

Spain captain apologizes after haka video is criticized by indigenous Maori before Women’s World Cup

White House lawn turns to playground for kids’ soccer clinic

Australia’s Matildas call for equal prize money for men’s and women’s World Cups

ACL injuries are keeping stars out of the Women’s World Cup

Morocco’s historic Women’s World Cup debut inspires girls even if some in the Arab world ignore it

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
