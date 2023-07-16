On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Arraez leads Marlins against the Orioles after 4-hit game

The Associated Press
July 16, 2023 4:00 am
2 min read
      

Miami Marlins (53-41, second in the NL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (56-35, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Steven Okert (3-0, 2.43 ERA, .87 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Orioles: Kyle Bradish (5-4, 3.32 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -177, Marlins +150; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins take on the Baltimore Orioles after Luis Arraez’s four-hit game on Saturday.

Baltimore is 28-18 at home and 56-35 overall. The Orioles have the sixth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .254.

Miami has a 53-41 record overall and a 23-23 record on the road. The Marlins have a 32-5 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Frazier has 12 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 44 RBI for the Orioles. Gunnar Henderson is 11-for-42 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

Bryan De La Cruz has 19 doubles and 10 home runs for the Marlins. Jesus Sanchez is 13-for-39 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 8-2, .293 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

Marlins: 5-5, .296 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Cedric Mullins: day-to-day (quadricep), Cionel Perez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Mychal Givens: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Voth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Andrew Nardi: 15-Day IL (tricep), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (oblique), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (hip), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
