Báez’s 2-run single in 1st starts Tigers to 9-0 rout of A’s. 10th time Oakland shut out

DETROIT (AP) — Javier Báez had a two-run single in the first inning, All-Star Michael Lorenzen combined with three relievers on a four-hitter and the Detroit Tigers routed to the Oakland Athletics 9-0 Thursday.

Jake Marisnick homered and drove in two runs for the Tigers, who pitched their fifth shutout of the season. Oakland has been blanked 10 times and was held to four hits or fewer for the 16th time.

Lorenzen (3-6) allowed three hits in five innings, struck out four and walked none, throwing only 60 pitches. Tyler Holton, Brendan White and Chasen Shreve followed.

Oakland had won four of five, outscoring the Tigers 13-3 in the first two games of the series. The A’s are 31-6 (.838) against Detriot since the start of the 2017 season, including 19-3 at Comerica Park. At 25-64 overall this year, Oakland is on pace to finish 46-116, the most losses since the 2003 Tigers went 43-119.

Rookie Hogan Harris (2-3) allowed a career-high seven runs, eight hits and four walks in 4 2/3 innings.

Detroit boosted its lead to 4-0 in the third on Kerry Carpenter’s RBI single and Jonathan Schoop’s sacrifice fly.

Zack Short and Marisnek opened the fourth with back-to-back doubles, and Matt Vierling’s RBI single opened a six-run lead.

Marisnek homered in the sixth off Rico Garcia, Marisnick’s second home run this season.

MOVES

Tigers LHP Anthony Misiewicz was been claimed off waivers by the New York Yankees and assigned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Oakland OF Esteury Ruiz didn’t play after jamming a shoulder in the sixth inning of Wednesday’s 12-3 win and was scheduled for a MRI.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: RHP Luis Medina (2-7, 6.37) pitches Friday’s opener at Boston.

Tigers: RHP Alex Faedo (1-3, 5.54) is to return from the injured list and start Friday against Toronto in his first outing since May 31. RHP Alek Manoah (1-7. 6.36) starts for the Blue Jays, the 2022 All-Star’s first appearance since he was sent to the Blue Jays’ Florida Complex League on June 6 after he couldn’t get out of the first inning against the Houston Astros the previous day.

