Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
July 1, 2023 12:35 am
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 56 28 .667 _ _ 5-5 W-2 34-10 22-18
Baltimore 48 32 .600 6 +4 5-5 L-3 25-17 23-15
New York 45 36 .556 6-4 W-2 25-19 20-17
Toronto 45 38 .542 10½ ½ 6-4 L-1 23-16 22-22
Boston 41 42 .494 14½ 3-7 W-1 21-21 20-21

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 41 42 .494 _ _ 5-5 W-1 23-19 18-23
Cleveland 39 42 .481 1 6-4 L-2 20-19 19-23
Detroit 35 46 .432 5 4-6 L-1 18-21 17-25
Chicago 36 48 .429 10 5-5 L-1 20-20 16-28
Kansas City 23 59 .280 17½ 22 4-6 L-1 11-31 12-28

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 49 33 .598 _ _ 4-6 L-2 26-16 23-17
Houston 45 37 .549 4 _ 6-4 W-3 22-19 23-18
Los Angeles 44 40 .524 6 2 3-7 L-3 22-19 22-21
Seattle 38 41 .481 4-6 L-2 22-19 16-22
Oakland 22 62 .262 28 24 3-7 W-1 11-31 11-31

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 54 27 .667 _ _ 9-1 W-6 28-15 26-12
Miami 48 35 .578 7 +1½ 6-4 L-1 25-16 23-19
Philadelphia 43 38 .531 11 6-4 L-1 21-15 22-23
New York 36 46 .439 18½ 10 2-8 L-3 18-19 18-27
Washington 33 48 .407 21 12½ 6-4 W-3 13-27 20-21

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cincinnati 44 38 .537 _ _ 7-3 W-3 22-20 22-18
Milwaukee 43 39 .524 1 3 6-4 L-1 22-18 21-21
Pittsburgh 39 42 .481 5-5 W-4 22-19 17-23
Chicago 38 42 .475 5 7 5-5 W-1 21-20 17-22
St. Louis 33 47 .413 10 12 6-4 L-2 15-24 18-23

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Arizona 49 34 .590 _ _ 5-5 W-1 24-20 25-14
Los Angeles 46 35 .568 2 7-3 W-2 24-15 22-20
San Francisco 46 36 .561 _ 6-4 W-1 23-19 23-17
San Diego 37 45 .451 11½ 9 2-8 L-6 20-22 17-23
Colorado 33 51 .393 16½ 14 4-6 W-1 20-22 13-29

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City 4, Cleveland 3, 10 innings

Detroit 8, Texas 5

Tampa Bay 6, Arizona 1

N.Y. Yankees 10, Oakland 4

Chicago White Sox 9, L.A. Angels 7

Miami 2, Boston 0

Toronto 2, San Francisco 1

Houston 14, St. Louis 0

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 10, Cleveland 1

Boston 5, Toronto 0

Minnesota 8, Baltimore 1

Houston 5, Texas 3

Colorado 8, Detroit 5

L.A. Dodgers 9, Kansas City 3

Oakland 7, Chicago White Sox 4

Arizona 6, L.A. Angels 2

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-2) at St. Louis (Flaherty 4-5), 2:15 p.m., 1st game

Boston (Crawford 2-4) at Toronto (Kikuchi 7-2), 3:07 p.m.

Houston (Brown 6-4) at Texas (Eovaldi 9-3), 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 4-4) at Baltimore (Bradish 4-3), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3) at Oakland (Muller 1-4), 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 4-2) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 9-5), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 5-4) at Kansas City (Lynch 1-3), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at St. Louis (Liberatore 1-2), 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-1) at Seattle (Kirby 6-7), 7:15 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), 9:10 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 4-4) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 4-2), 10:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 5, San Diego 4

Tampa Bay 6, Arizona 1

Miami 2, Boston 0

Toronto 2, San Francisco 1

Houston 14, St. Louis 0

Milwaukee 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Philadelphia 3, Chicago Cubs 1

L.A. Dodgers 14, Colorado 3

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 10, Cleveland 1

Cincinnati 7, San Diego 5, 11 innings

Washington 2, Philadelphia 1

Atlanta 16, Miami 4

San Francisco 5, N.Y. Mets 4

Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 7

Colorado 8, Detroit 5

L.A. Dodgers 9, Kansas City 3

Arizona 6, L.A. Angels 2

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

San Diego (Wacha 7-2) at Cincinnati (Williamson 1-1), 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-2) at St. Louis (Flaherty 4-5), 2:15 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Burnes 5-5) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-8), 4:05 p.m.

Washington (Gore 4-6) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-4), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Pérez 5-1) at Atlanta (Morton 7-6), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 4-7) at N.Y. Mets (Verlander 2-4), 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 4-2) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 9-5), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 5-4) at Kansas City (Lynch 1-3), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at St. Louis (Liberatore 1-2), 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

Detroit (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), 9:10 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 4-4) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 4-2), 10:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Top Stories