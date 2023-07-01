On Air: Federal News Network
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
July 1, 2023 10:00 am
All Times EDT
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Tampa Bay
57
28
.671
_
_
6-4
W-3
34-10
23-18

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 54 27 .667 _ _ 9-1 W-6 28-15 26-12
Miami 48 35 .578 7 +1½ 6-4 L-1 25-16 23-19
Philadelphia 43 38 .531 11 6-4 L-1 21-15 22-23
New York 36 46 .439 18½ 10 2-8 L-3 18-19 18-27
Washington 33 48 .407 21 12½ 6-4 W-3 13-27 20-21

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cincinnati 44 38 .537 _ _ 7-3 W-3 22-20 22-18
Milwaukee 43 39 .524 1 3 6-4 L-1 22-18 21-21
Pittsburgh 39 42 .481 5-5 W-4 22-19 17-23
Chicago 38 42 .475 5 7 5-5 W-1 21-20 17-22
St. Louis 33 47 .413 10 12 6-4 L-2 15-24 18-23

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Arizona 49 34 .590 _ _ 5-5 W-1 24-20 25-14
Los Angeles 46 35 .568 2 7-3 W-2 24-15 22-20
San Francisco 46 36 .561 _ 6-4 W-1 23-19 23-17
San Diego 37 45 .451 11½ 9 2-8 L-6 20-22 17-23
Colorado 33 51 .393 16½ 14 4-6 W-1 20-22 13-29

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 10, Cleveland 1

Boston 5, Toronto 0

Minnesota 8, Baltimore 1

Houston 5, Texas 3

Colorado 8, Detroit 5

L.A. Dodgers 9, Kansas City 3

Oakland 7, Chicago White Sox 4

Arizona 6, L.A. Angels 2

Tampa Bay 15, Seattle 4

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m., 1st game

Boston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 7:15 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota (Gray 4-2) at Baltimore (Irvin 1-3), 12:05 p.m.

Boston (Whitlock 4-3) at Toronto (Gausman 7-4), 1:37 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 4-2) at Kansas City (Singer 4-7), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-1) at St. Louis (Montgomery 5-7), 2:15 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 2-2) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 2-6), 2:20 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 7-6) at Texas (Heaney 5-5), 2:35 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 1-1) at Colorado (Seabold 1-4), 3:10 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 10-2) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-5), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Oakland (Blackburn 1-0), 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-4) at Seattle (Castillo 5-6), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Houston at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 10, Cleveland 1

Cincinnati 7, San Diego 5, 11 innings

Washington 2, Philadelphia 1

Atlanta 16, Miami 4

San Francisco 5, N.Y. Mets 4

Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 7

Colorado 8, Detroit 5

L.A. Dodgers 9, Kansas City 3

Arizona 6, L.A. Angels 2

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

San Diego at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

Detroit at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami (Alcantara 3-6) at Atlanta (Strider 9-2), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Rea 4-4) at Pittsburgh (Hill 7-7), 1:35 p.m.

Washington (Williams 4-4) at Philadelphia (Suárez 2-2), 1:35 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Cincinnati (Abbott 4-0), 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 4-2) at Kansas City (Singer 4-7), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-1) at St. Louis (Montgomery 5-7), 2:15 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 2-2) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 2-6), 2:20 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 1-1) at Colorado (Seabold 1-4), 3:10 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 10-2) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-5), 4:07 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 2-6), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

