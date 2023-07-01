All Times EDT
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|57
|28
|.671
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|34-10
|23-18
|Baltimore
|48
|32
|.600
|6½
|+4
|5-5
|L-3
|25-17
|23-15
|New York
|45
|36
|.556
|10
|+½
|6-4
|W-2
|25-19
|20-17
|Toronto
|45
|38
|.542
|11
|½
|6-4
|L-1
|23-16
|22-22
|Boston
|41
|42
|.494
|15
|4½
|3-7
|W-1
|21-21
|20-21
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|41
|42
|.494
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|23-19
|18-23
|Cleveland
|39
|42
|.481
|1
|5½
|6-4
|L-2
|20-19
|19-23
|Detroit
|35
|46
|.432
|5
|9½
|4-6
|L-1
|18-21
|17-25
|Chicago
|36
|48
|.429
|5½
|10
|5-5
|L-1
|20-20
|16-28
|Kansas City
|23
|59
|.280
|17½
|22
|4-6
|L-1
|11-31
|12-28
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|49
|33
|.598
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-2
|26-16
|23-17
|Houston
|45
|37
|.549
|4
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|22-19
|23-18
|Los Angeles
|44
|40
|.524
|6
|2
|3-7
|L-3
|22-19
|22-21
|Seattle
|38
|42
|.475
|10
|6
|3-7
|L-3
|22-20
|16-22
|Oakland
|22
|62
|.262
|28
|24
|3-7
|W-1
|11-31
|11-31
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|54
|27
|.667
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-6
|28-15
|26-12
|Miami
|48
|35
|.578
|7
|+1½
|6-4
|L-1
|25-16
|23-19
|Philadelphia
|43
|38
|.531
|11
|2½
|6-4
|L-1
|21-15
|22-23
|New York
|36
|46
|.439
|18½
|10
|2-8
|L-3
|18-19
|18-27
|Washington
|33
|48
|.407
|21
|12½
|6-4
|W-3
|13-27
|20-21
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cincinnati
|44
|38
|.537
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|22-20
|22-18
|Milwaukee
|43
|39
|.524
|1
|3
|6-4
|L-1
|22-18
|21-21
|Pittsburgh
|39
|42
|.481
|4½
|6½
|5-5
|W-4
|22-19
|17-23
|Chicago
|38
|42
|.475
|5
|7
|5-5
|W-1
|21-20
|17-22
|St. Louis
|33
|47
|.413
|10
|12
|6-4
|L-2
|15-24
|18-23
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Arizona
|49
|34
|.590
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|24-20
|25-14
|Los Angeles
|46
|35
|.568
|2
|+½
|7-3
|W-2
|24-15
|22-20
|San Francisco
|46
|36
|.561
|2½
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|23-19
|23-17
|San Diego
|37
|45
|.451
|11½
|9
|2-8
|L-6
|20-22
|17-23
|Colorado
|33
|51
|.393
|16½
|14
|4-6
|W-1
|20-22
|13-29
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 10, Cleveland 1
Boston 5, Toronto 0
Minnesota 8, Baltimore 1
Houston 5, Texas 3
Colorado 8, Detroit 5
L.A. Dodgers 9, Kansas City 3
Oakland 7, Chicago White Sox 4
Arizona 6, L.A. Angels 2
Tampa Bay 15, Seattle 4
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m., 1st game
Boston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 7:15 p.m.
Detroit at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Minnesota (Gray 4-2) at Baltimore (Irvin 1-3), 12:05 p.m.
Boston (Whitlock 4-3) at Toronto (Gausman 7-4), 1:37 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 4-2) at Kansas City (Singer 4-7), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-1) at St. Louis (Montgomery 5-7), 2:15 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 2-2) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 2-6), 2:20 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 7-6) at Texas (Heaney 5-5), 2:35 p.m.
Detroit (Manning 1-1) at Colorado (Seabold 1-4), 3:10 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 10-2) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-5), 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Oakland (Blackburn 1-0), 4:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-4) at Seattle (Castillo 5-6), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Houston at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 10, Cleveland 1
Cincinnati 7, San Diego 5, 11 innings
Washington 2, Philadelphia 1
Atlanta 16, Miami 4
San Francisco 5, N.Y. Mets 4
Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 7
Colorado 8, Detroit 5
L.A. Dodgers 9, Kansas City 3
Arizona 6, L.A. Angels 2
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
San Diego at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game
Detroit at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Miami (Alcantara 3-6) at Atlanta (Strider 9-2), 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Rea 4-4) at Pittsburgh (Hill 7-7), 1:35 p.m.
Washington (Williams 4-4) at Philadelphia (Suárez 2-2), 1:35 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at Cincinnati (Abbott 4-0), 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 4-2) at Kansas City (Singer 4-7), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-1) at St. Louis (Montgomery 5-7), 2:15 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 2-2) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 2-6), 2:20 p.m.
Detroit (Manning 1-1) at Colorado (Seabold 1-4), 3:10 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 10-2) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-5), 4:07 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 2-6), 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
