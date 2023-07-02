On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
July 2, 2023 2:52 pm
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Tampa Bay
57
29
.663
_
_
6-4
L-1
34-10
23-19

READ MORE

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 57 29 .663 _ _ 6-4 L-1 34-10 23-19
Baltimore 49 33 .598 6 +4½ 4-6 W-1 26-18 23-15
New York 46 37 .554 +1 6-4 W-1 25-19 21-18
Toronto 45 39 .536 11 ½ 6-4 L-2 23-17 22-22
Boston 42 42 .500 14 3-7 W-2 21-21 21-21

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 42 43 .494 _ _ 5-5 L-1 23-19 19-24
Cleveland 40 42 .488 ½ 6-4 W-1 20-19 20-23
Detroit 36 46 .439 5-5 W-1 18-21 18-25
Chicago 36 49 .424 6 10 4-6 L-2 20-20 16-29
Kansas City 24 59 .289 17 21 4-6 W-1 12-31 12-28

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 50 33 .602 _ _ 5-5 W-1 27-16 23-17
Houston 45 38 .542 5 _ 6-4 L-1 22-19 23-19
Los Angeles 44 41 .518 7 2 3-7 L-4 22-20 22-21
Seattle 39 42 .481 10 5 4-6 W-1 23-20 16-22
Oakland 23 62 .271 28 23 4-6 W-2 12-31 11-31

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 55 27 .671 _ _ 9-1 W-7 29-15 26-12
Miami 48 36 .571 8 +1½ 6-4 L-2 25-16 23-20
Philadelphia 44 38 .537 11 6-4 W-1 22-15 22-23
New York 37 46 .446 18½ 9 3-7 W-1 19-19 18-27
Washington 33 49 .402 22 12½ 6-4 L-1 13-27 20-22

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cincinnati 44 39 .530 _ _ 6-4 L-1 22-21 22-18
Milwaukee 44 39 .530 _ 2 6-4 W-1 22-18 22-21
Pittsburgh 39 43 .476 5-5 L-1 22-20 17-23
Chicago 38 43 .469 5 7 5-5 L-1 21-21 17-22
St. Louis 34 48 .415 11½ 5-5 L-1 16-25 18-23

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Arizona 50 34 .595 _ _ 6-4 W-2 24-20 26-14
Los Angeles 46 36 .561 3 7-3 L-1 24-15 22-21
San Francisco 46 37 .554 _ 5-5 L-1 23-19 23-18
San Diego 38 45 .458 11½ 8 3-7 W-1 20-22 18-23
Colorado 33 52 .388 17½ 14 4-6 L-1 20-23 13-29

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 11, N.Y. Yankees 4, 1st game

        Insight by TransUnion: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jory Heckman and guest James Ross of the VA Office of Inspector General will explore fraud investigation and data protection strategy at the VA Office of Inspector General. In addition, Greg Schlichter of TransUnion will provide an industry perspective.

Boston 7, Toronto 6

Minnesota 1, Baltimore 0

Texas 5, Houston 2

Oakland 7, Chicago White Sox 6, 10 innings

Seattle 8, Tampa Bay 3

Kansas City 6, L.A. Dodgers 4

Cleveland 6, Chicago Cubs 0

N.Y. Yankees 6, St. Louis 2, 2nd game

        Read more: Sports News

Detroit 4, Colorado 2, 10 innings

Arizona 3, L.A. Angels 1

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 2, Minnesota 1

Boston at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Detroit at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Houston (Javier 7-1) at Texas (Pérez 7-3), 2:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 6-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 5-5), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 6-1) at Cleveland (Williams 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Cox 0-1) at Minnesota (Ryan 8-5), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barría 2-3) at San Diego (Snell 4-7), 9:40 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 1-1) at San Francisco (Webb 7-7), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

San Diego 12, Cincinnati 5

St. Louis 11, N.Y. Yankees 4, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 4, San Francisco 1

Atlanta 7, Miami 0

Philadelphia 19, Washington 4

Milwaukee 11, Pittsburgh 8

Kansas City 6, L.A. Dodgers 4

Cleveland 6, Chicago Cubs 0

N.Y. Yankees 6, St. Louis 2, 2nd game

Detroit 4, Colorado 2, 10 innings

Arizona 3, L.A. Angels 1

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 5:05 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 7-5) at Milwaukee (Teheran 2-3), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2) at Washington (Irvin 1-4), 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 4-5) at Miami (Garrett 4-2), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 6-1) at Cleveland (Williams 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barría 2-3) at San Diego (Snell 4-7), 9:40 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 1-1) at San Francisco (Webb 7-7), 9:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 9-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 10-4), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Washington, 11:05 a.m.

St. Louis at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News