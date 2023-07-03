On Air: Business of Government Hour
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 57 30 .655 _ _ 5-5 L-2 34-10 23-20
Baltimore 49 33 .598 +4 4-6 W-1 26-18 23-15
New York 46 38 .548 _ 5-5 L-1 25-19 21-19
Toronto 45 40 .529 11 5-5 L-3 23-18 22-22
Boston 43 42 .506 13 4-6 W-3 21-21 22-21

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 42 43 .494 _ _ 5-5 L-1 23-19 19-24
Cleveland 41 42 .494 _ 6-4 W-2 20-19 21-23
Detroit 37 46 .446 4 5-5 W-2 18-21 19-25
Chicago 37 49 .430 10 5-5 W-1 20-20 17-29
Kansas City 25 59 .298 16½ 21 5-5 W-2 13-31 12-28

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 50 34 .595 _ _ 4-6 L-1 27-17 23-17
Houston 46 38 .548 4 _ 6-4 W-1 22-19 24-19
Los Angeles 45 41 .523 6 2 4-6 W-1 23-20 22-21
Seattle 40 42 .488 9 5 5-5 W-2 24-20 16-22
Oakland 23 63 .267 28 24 4-6 L-1 12-32 11-31

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 56 27 .675 _ _ 9-1 W-8 30-15 26-12
Miami 48 37 .565 9 +1½ 6-4 L-3 25-16 23-21
Philadelphia 44 39 .530 12 6-4 L-1 22-16 22-23
New York 38 46 .452 18½ 8 4-6 W-2 20-19 18-27
Washington 34 49 .410 22 11½ 6-4 W-1 13-27 21-22

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cincinnati 45 39 .536 _ _ 6-4 W-1 23-21 22-18
Milwaukee 45 39 .536 _ 1 7-3 W-2 22-18 23-21
Pittsburgh 39 44 .470 5-5 L-2 22-21 17-23
Chicago 38 44 .463 6 7 4-6 L-2 21-22 17-22
St. Louis 35 48 .422 10½ 5-5 W-1 17-25 18-23

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Arizona 50 35 .588 _ _ 5-5 L-1 24-20 26-15
Los Angeles 46 37 .554 3 6-4 L-2 24-15 22-22
San Francisco 46 38 .548 _ 4-6 L-2 23-19 23-19
San Diego 38 46 .452 11½ 8 3-7 L-1 20-22 18-24
Colorado 33 53 .384 17½ 14 4-6 L-2 20-24 13-29

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 2, Minnesota 1

Boston 5, Toronto 4

Kansas City 9, L.A. Dodgers 1

St. Louis 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

Houston 5, Texas 3

Detroit 14, Colorado 9

L.A. Angels 5, Arizona 2

Seattle 7, Tampa Bay 6

Chicago White Sox 8, Oakland 7

Cleveland 8, Chicago Cubs 6, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

Houston at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore (Gibson 8-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 3-6), 1:05 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 7-1) at Boston (TBD), 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 1-8) at Minnesota (Maeda 1-5), 2:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 4-8) at Houston (France 3-3), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 7-5) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 9-3), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 5-5) at San Francisco (TBD), 4:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 7-3) at San Diego (Musgrove 6-2), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 1-6) at Detroit (Skubal 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Allard 0-0) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-5), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 8-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-5), 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Washington 5, Philadelphia 4

Atlanta 6, Miami 3

Cincinnati 4, San Diego 3

Milwaukee 6, Pittsburgh 3

Kansas City 9, L.A. Dodgers 1

St. Louis 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

Detroit 14, Colorado 9

L.A. Angels 5, Arizona 2

Cleveland 8, Chicago Cubs 6, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 8, San Francisco 4

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati (TBD) at Washington (Corbin 5-9), 11:05 a.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 3-3) at Miami (Luzardo 6-5), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-3) at Milwaukee (Miley 5-2), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 4-8) at Houston (France 3-3), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Senga 6-5) at Arizona (Davies 1-4), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 7-5) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 9-3), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 5-5) at San Francisco (TBD), 4:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 7-3) at San Diego (Musgrove 6-2), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Allard 0-0) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-5), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Ortiz 2-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 2-0), 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved.

      
