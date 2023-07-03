All Times EDT
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|57
|30
|.655
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|34-10
|23-20
|Baltimore
|49
|33
|.598
|5½
|+4
|4-6
|W-1
|26-18
|23-15
|New York
|46
|38
|.548
|9½
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|25-19
|21-19
|Toronto
|45
|40
|.529
|11
|1½
|5-5
|L-3
|23-18
|22-22
|Boston
|43
|42
|.506
|13
|3½
|4-6
|W-3
|21-21
|22-21
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|42
|43
|.494
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|23-19
|19-24
|Cleveland
|41
|42
|.494
|_
|4½
|6-4
|W-2
|20-19
|21-23
|Detroit
|37
|46
|.446
|4
|8½
|5-5
|W-2
|18-21
|19-25
|Chicago
|37
|49
|.430
|5½
|10
|5-5
|W-1
|20-20
|17-29
|Kansas City
|25
|59
|.298
|16½
|21
|5-5
|W-2
|13-31
|12-28
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|50
|34
|.595
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|27-17
|23-17
|Houston
|46
|38
|.548
|4
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|22-19
|24-19
|Los Angeles
|45
|41
|.523
|6
|2
|4-6
|W-1
|23-20
|22-21
|Seattle
|40
|42
|.488
|9
|5
|5-5
|W-2
|24-20
|16-22
|Oakland
|23
|63
|.267
|28
|24
|4-6
|L-1
|12-32
|11-31
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|56
|27
|.675
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-8
|30-15
|26-12
|Miami
|48
|37
|.565
|9
|+1½
|6-4
|L-3
|25-16
|23-21
|Philadelphia
|44
|39
|.530
|12
|1½
|6-4
|L-1
|22-16
|22-23
|New York
|38
|46
|.452
|18½
|8
|4-6
|W-2
|20-19
|18-27
|Washington
|34
|49
|.410
|22
|11½
|6-4
|W-1
|13-27
|21-22
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cincinnati
|45
|39
|.536
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|23-21
|22-18
|Milwaukee
|45
|39
|.536
|_
|1
|7-3
|W-2
|22-18
|23-21
|Pittsburgh
|39
|44
|.470
|5½
|6½
|5-5
|L-2
|22-21
|17-23
|Chicago
|38
|44
|.463
|6
|7
|4-6
|L-2
|21-22
|17-22
|St. Louis
|35
|48
|.422
|9½
|10½
|5-5
|W-1
|17-25
|18-23
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Arizona
|50
|35
|.588
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|24-20
|26-15
|Los Angeles
|46
|37
|.554
|3
|+½
|6-4
|L-2
|24-15
|22-22
|San Francisco
|46
|38
|.548
|3½
|_
|4-6
|L-2
|23-19
|23-19
|San Diego
|38
|46
|.452
|11½
|8
|3-7
|L-1
|20-22
|18-24
|Colorado
|33
|53
|.384
|17½
|14
|4-6
|L-2
|20-24
|13-29
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 2, Minnesota 1
Boston 5, Toronto 4
Kansas City 9, L.A. Dodgers 1
St. Louis 5, N.Y. Yankees 1
Houston 5, Texas 3
Detroit 14, Colorado 9
L.A. Angels 5, Arizona 2
Seattle 7, Tampa Bay 6
Chicago White Sox 8, Oakland 7
Cleveland 8, Chicago Cubs 6, 10 innings
Monday’s Games
Houston at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore (Gibson 8-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 3-6), 1:05 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 7-1) at Boston (TBD), 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Greinke 1-8) at Minnesota (Maeda 1-5), 2:10 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 4-8) at Houston (France 3-3), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 7-5) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 9-3), 4:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 5-5) at San Francisco (TBD), 4:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 7-3) at San Diego (Musgrove 6-2), 6:40 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 1-6) at Detroit (Skubal 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Allard 0-0) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-5), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Bassitt 8-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-5), 8:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Washington 5, Philadelphia 4
Atlanta 6, Miami 3
Cincinnati 4, San Diego 3
Milwaukee 6, Pittsburgh 3
Kansas City 9, L.A. Dodgers 1
St. Louis 5, N.Y. Yankees 1
Detroit 14, Colorado 9
L.A. Angels 5, Arizona 2
Cleveland 8, Chicago Cubs 6, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 8, San Francisco 4
Monday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati (TBD) at Washington (Corbin 5-9), 11:05 a.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 3-3) at Miami (Luzardo 6-5), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-3) at Milwaukee (Miley 5-2), 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 4-8) at Houston (France 3-3), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Senga 6-5) at Arizona (Davies 1-4), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 7-5) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 9-3), 4:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 5-5) at San Francisco (TBD), 4:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 7-3) at San Diego (Musgrove 6-2), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Allard 0-0) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-5), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Ortiz 2-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 2-0), 9:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
