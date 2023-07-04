On Air: Innovation in Government
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 57 30 .655 _ _ 5-5 L-2 34-10 23-20
Baltimore 49 34 .590 6 +3 4-6 L-1 26-18 23-16
New York 47 38 .553 9 _ 6-4 W-1 26-19 21-19
Toronto 45 40 .529 11 2 5-5 L-3 23-18 22-22
Boston 43 42 .506 13 4 4-6 W-3 21-21 22-21

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 43 43 .500 _ _ 5-5 W-1 24-19 19-24
Cleveland 41 43 .488 1 5-5 L-1 20-20 21-23
Detroit 37 46 .446 9 5-5 W-2 18-21 19-25
Chicago 37 49 .430 6 10½ 5-5 W-1 20-20 17-29
Kansas City 25 60 .294 17½ 22 4-6 L-1 13-31 12-29

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 50 35 .588 _ _ 3-7 L-2 27-18 23-17
Houston 47 38 .553 3 _ 6-4 W-2 22-19 25-19
Los Angeles 45 42 .517 6 3 4-6 L-1 23-20 22-22
Seattle 41 42 .494 8 5 5-5 W-3 24-20 17-22
Oakland 23 63 .267 27½ 24½ 4-6 L-1 12-32 11-31

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 57 27 .679 _ _ 9-1 W-9 30-15 27-12
Miami 49 37 .570 9 +2½ 6-4 W-1 26-16 23-21
Philadelphia 44 39 .530 12½ 1 6-4 L-1 22-16 22-23
New York 38 46 .452 19 4-6 W-2 20-19 18-27
Washington 34 50 .405 23 11½ 6-4 L-1 13-28 21-22

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cincinnati 46 39 .541 _ _ 6-4 W-2 23-21 23-18
Milwaukee 46 39 .541 _ _ 7-3 W-3 23-18 23-21
Pittsburgh 39 45 .464 5-5 L-3 22-21 17-24
Chicago 38 45 .458 7 7 3-7 L-3 21-22 17-23
St. Louis 35 49 .417 10½ 10½ 4-6 L-1 17-25 18-24

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Arizona 50 35 .588 _ _ 5-5 L-1 24-20 26-15
Los Angeles 47 37 .560 +1½ 6-4 W-1 25-15 22-22
San Francisco 46 39 .541 4 _ 4-6 L-3 23-20 23-19
San Diego 39 46 .459 11 7 3-7 W-1 21-22 18-24
Colorado 33 53 .384 17½ 13½ 4-6 L-2 20-24 13-29

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Houston 12, Texas 11

Atlanta 4, Cleveland 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 3

Minnesota 8, Kansas City 4

Seattle 6, San Francisco 5

San Diego 10, L.A. Angels 3

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado (Anderson 0-3) at Houston (France 3-3), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Harris 2-2) at Detroit (Rodriguez 4-4), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 9-3) at Tampa Bay (Chirinos 4-3), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 8-4) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Soroka 1-1) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-5), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Gray 6-4) at Boston (Bello 5-5), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Marsh 0-1) at Minnesota (López 4-5), 7:40 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 8-6) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 5-8), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 4-7) at San Diego (Lugo 3-4), 8:40 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at San Francisco (Cobb 5-2), 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oakland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Milwaukee 8, Chicago Cubs 6

Cincinnati 3, Washington 2

Miami 5, St. Louis 4

Atlanta 4, Cleveland 2

Seattle 6, San Francisco 5

L.A. Dodgers 5, Pittsburgh 2

San Diego 10, L.A. Angels 3

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Washington, 11:05 a.m.

St. Louis at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado (Anderson 0-3) at Houston (France 3-3), 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 9-3) at Tampa Bay (Chirinos 4-3), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (TBD) at Miami (Hoeing 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 3-6) at Washington (Gray 6-6), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Soroka 1-1) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-5), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 9-2) at Milwaukee (Houser 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 4-7) at San Diego (Lugo 3-4), 8:40 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at San Francisco (Cobb 5-2), 9:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 7-2) at Arizona (Henry 5-1), 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Bido 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 4-1), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

