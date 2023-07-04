All Times EDT
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|57
|30
|.655
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|34-10
|23-20
|Baltimore
|49
|34
|.590
|6
|+3
|4-6
|L-1
|26-18
|23-16
|New York
|47
|38
|.553
|9
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|26-19
|21-19
|Toronto
|45
|40
|.529
|11
|2
|5-5
|L-3
|23-18
|22-22
|Boston
|43
|42
|.506
|13
|4
|4-6
|W-3
|21-21
|22-21
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|43
|43
|.500
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|24-19
|19-24
|Cleveland
|41
|43
|.488
|1
|5½
|5-5
|L-1
|20-20
|21-23
|Detroit
|37
|46
|.446
|4½
|9
|5-5
|W-2
|18-21
|19-25
|Chicago
|37
|49
|.430
|6
|10½
|5-5
|W-1
|20-20
|17-29
|Kansas City
|25
|60
|.294
|17½
|22
|4-6
|L-1
|13-31
|12-29
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|50
|35
|.588
|_
|_
|3-7
|L-2
|27-18
|23-17
|Houston
|47
|38
|.553
|3
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|22-19
|25-19
|Los Angeles
|45
|42
|.517
|6
|3
|4-6
|L-1
|23-20
|22-22
|Seattle
|41
|42
|.494
|8
|5
|5-5
|W-3
|24-20
|17-22
|Oakland
|23
|63
|.267
|27½
|24½
|4-6
|L-1
|12-32
|11-31
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|57
|27
|.679
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-9
|30-15
|27-12
|Miami
|49
|37
|.570
|9
|+2½
|6-4
|W-1
|26-16
|23-21
|Philadelphia
|44
|39
|.530
|12½
|1
|6-4
|L-1
|22-16
|22-23
|New York
|38
|46
|.452
|19
|7½
|4-6
|W-2
|20-19
|18-27
|Washington
|34
|50
|.405
|23
|11½
|6-4
|L-1
|13-28
|21-22
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cincinnati
|46
|39
|.541
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|23-21
|23-18
|Milwaukee
|46
|39
|.541
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|23-18
|23-21
|Pittsburgh
|39
|45
|.464
|6½
|6½
|5-5
|L-3
|22-21
|17-24
|Chicago
|38
|45
|.458
|7
|7
|3-7
|L-3
|21-22
|17-23
|St. Louis
|35
|49
|.417
|10½
|10½
|4-6
|L-1
|17-25
|18-24
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Arizona
|50
|35
|.588
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|24-20
|26-15
|Los Angeles
|47
|37
|.560
|2½
|+1½
|6-4
|W-1
|25-15
|22-22
|San Francisco
|46
|39
|.541
|4
|_
|4-6
|L-3
|23-20
|23-19
|San Diego
|39
|46
|.459
|11
|7
|3-7
|W-1
|21-22
|18-24
|Colorado
|33
|53
|.384
|17½
|13½
|4-6
|L-2
|20-24
|13-29
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Houston 12, Texas 11
Atlanta 4, Cleveland 2
N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 3
Minnesota 8, Kansas City 4
Seattle 6, San Francisco 5
San Diego 10, L.A. Angels 3
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Texas at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.
Oakland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado (Anderson 0-3) at Houston (France 3-3), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Harris 2-2) at Detroit (Rodriguez 4-4), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Walker 9-3) at Tampa Bay (Chirinos 4-3), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 8-4) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Soroka 1-1) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-5), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Gray 6-4) at Boston (Bello 5-5), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Marsh 0-1) at Minnesota (López 4-5), 7:40 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 8-6) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 5-8), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 4-7) at San Diego (Lugo 3-4), 8:40 p.m.
Seattle (TBD) at San Francisco (Cobb 5-2), 9:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Oakland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Milwaukee 8, Chicago Cubs 6
Cincinnati 3, Washington 2
Miami 5, St. Louis 4
Atlanta 4, Cleveland 2
Seattle 6, San Francisco 5
L.A. Dodgers 5, Pittsburgh 2
San Diego 10, L.A. Angels 3
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati at Washington, 11:05 a.m.
St. Louis at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado (Anderson 0-3) at Houston (France 3-3), 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Walker 9-3) at Tampa Bay (Chirinos 4-3), 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis (TBD) at Miami (Hoeing 1-2), 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Ashcraft 3-6) at Washington (Gray 6-6), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Soroka 1-1) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-5), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Steele 9-2) at Milwaukee (Houser 3-2), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 4-7) at San Diego (Lugo 3-4), 8:40 p.m.
Seattle (TBD) at San Francisco (Cobb 5-2), 9:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 7-2) at Arizona (Henry 5-1), 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Bido 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 4-1), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
