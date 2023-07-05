On Air: A Deeper Look with Joe Paiva
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
July 5, 2023 10:00 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Tampa Bay
57
31
.648
_
_
5-5
L-3
34-11
23-20

READ MORE

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 57 31 .648 _ _ 5-5 L-3 34-11 23-20
Baltimore 49 35 .583 6 +2 4-6 L-2 26-18 23-17
New York 48 38 .558 8 _ 7-3 W-2 27-19 21-19
Toronto 46 40 .535 10 2 5-5 W-1 23-18 23-22
Boston 43 43 .500 13 5 4-6 L-1 21-22 22-21

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 44 43 .506 _ _ 5-5 W-2 25-19 19-24
Cleveland 42 43 .494 1 6-4 W-1 21-20 21-23
Detroit 37 47 .440 10 5-5 L-1 18-22 19-25
Chicago 37 50 .425 7 11½ 5-5 L-1 20-21 17-29
Kansas City 25 61 .291 18½ 23 4-6 L-2 13-31 12-30

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 51 35 .593 _ _ 4-6 W-1 27-18 24-17
Houston 48 38 .558 3 _ 7-3 W-3 23-19 25-19
Los Angeles 45 43 .511 7 4 3-7 L-2 23-20 22-23
Seattle 42 42 .500 8 5 5-5 W-4 24-20 18-22
Oakland 24 63 .276 27½ 24½ 5-5 W-1 12-32 12-31

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 57 28 .671 _ _ 9-1 L-1 30-15 27-13
Miami 50 37 .575 8 +3½ 7-3 W-2 27-16 23-21
Philadelphia 45 39 .536 11½ _ 7-3 W-1 22-16 23-23
New York 39 46 .459 18 5-5 W-3 20-19 19-27
Washington 34 51 .400 23 11½ 6-4 L-2 13-29 21-22

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cincinnati 47 39 .547 _ _ 6-4 W-3 23-21 24-18
Milwaukee 46 40 .535 1 _ 7-3 L-1 23-19 23-21
Pittsburgh 40 45 .471 5-5 W-1 22-21 18-24
Chicago 39 45 .464 7 6 3-7 W-1 21-22 18-23
St. Louis 35 50 .412 11½ 10½ 4-6 L-2 17-25 18-25

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Arizona 50 36 .581 _ _ 4-6 L-2 24-21 26-15
Los Angeles 47 38 .553 +1½ 5-5 L-1 25-16 22-22
San Francisco 46 40 .535 4 _ 3-7 L-4 23-21 23-19
San Diego 40 46 .465 10 6 3-7 W-2 22-22 18-24
Colorado 33 54 .379 17½ 13½ 4-6 L-3 20-24 13-30

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 4

        Insight by TransUnion: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jory Heckman and guest James Ross of the VA Office of Inspector General will explore fraud investigation and data protection strategy at the VA Office of Inspector General. In addition, Greg Schlichter of TransUnion will provide an industry perspective.

Texas 6, Boston 2

Minnesota 9, Kansas City 3

Philadelphia 3, Tampa Bay 1

Houston 4, Colorado 1

Seattle 6, San Francisco 0

Oakland 1, Detroit 0, 10 innings

San Diego 8, L.A. Angels 5

Cleveland 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings

        Read more: Sports News

Toronto 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oakland (Harris 2-2) at Detroit (Lorenzen 2-6), 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-2) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-1), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 4-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Lyles 1-11) at Cleveland (Bibee 5-2), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 10-3) at Boston (Crawford 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 7-7) at Houston (Valdez 7-6), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 7-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati 8, Washington 4

Miami 15, St. Louis 2

Philadelphia 3, Tampa Bay 1

Houston 4, Colorado 1

Seattle 6, San Francisco 0

N.Y. Mets 8, Arizona 5

Chicago Cubs 7, Milwaukee 6, 11 innings

San Diego 8, L.A. Angels 5

Cleveland 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings

Pittsburgh 9, L.A. Dodgers 7

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati (Williamson 1-2) at Washington (Gore 4-7), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 9-6) at Milwaukee (Peralta 5-7), 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-2) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-1), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 5-5) at Miami (Pérez 5-2), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 2-3) at Arizona (Nelson 5-4), 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-9) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 5-5), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|11 Emergency Management Series
7|11 The Netskope Unpacking Webinar Series
7|11 OptiPlex and Client Peripherals Deep...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories