On Air: What's Working in Washington
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
July 6, 2023 10:00 am
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Tampa Bay
57
32
.640
_
_
4-6
L-4
34-12
23-20

READ MORE

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 57 32 .640 _ _ 4-6 L-4 34-12 23-20
Baltimore 50 35 .588 5 +3 4-6 W-1 26-18 24-17
New York 48 39 .552 8 _ 6-4 L-1 27-20 21-19
Toronto 46 40 .535 5-5 W-1 23-18 23-22
Boston 44 43 .506 12 4 4-6 W-1 22-22 22-21

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 45 43 .511 _ _ 6-4 W-3 26-19 19-24
Cleveland 42 44 .488 2 5-5 L-1 21-21 21-23
Detroit 37 48 .435 10 4-6 L-2 18-23 19-25
Chicago 37 50 .425 11 5-5 L-1 20-21 17-29
Kansas City 25 62 .287 19½ 23 3-7 L-3 13-31 12-31

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 51 36 .586 _ _ 4-6 L-1 27-18 24-18
Houston 49 38 .563 2 +1 8-2 W-4 24-19 25-19
Los Angeles 45 44 .506 7 4 3-7 L-3 23-20 22-24
Seattle 42 43 .494 8 5 5-5 L-1 24-20 18-23
Oakland 25 63 .284 26½ 23½ 5-5 W-2 12-32 13-31

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 58 28 .674 _ _ 9-1 W-1 30-15 28-13
Miami 51 37 .580 8 +3½ 7-3 W-3 28-16 23-21
Philadelphia 46 39 .541 11½ _ 7-3 W-2 22-16 24-23
New York 40 46 .465 18 5-5 W-4 20-19 20-27
Washington 34 52 .395 24 12½ 5-5 L-3 13-30 21-22

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cincinnati 48 39 .552 _ _ 7-3 W-4 23-21 25-18
Milwaukee 46 41 .529 2 1 6-4 L-2 23-20 23-21
Chicago 40 45 .471 7 6 3-7 W-2 21-22 19-23
Pittsburgh 40 46 .465 5-5 L-1 22-21 18-25
St. Louis 35 51 .407 12½ 11½ 4-6 L-3 17-25 18-26

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Arizona 50 37 .575 _ _ 4-6 L-3 24-22 26-15
Los Angeles 48 38 .558 +1½ 5-5 W-1 26-16 22-22
San Francisco 47 40 .540 3 _ 3-7 W-1 24-21 23-19
San Diego 41 46 .471 9 6 4-6 W-3 23-22 18-24
Colorado 33 55 .375 17½ 14½ 3-7 L-4 20-24 13-31

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Houston 6, Colorado 4

        Insight by Verizon: No federal law enforcement organization works alone. Take a peek behind the scenes at NCIS, the U.S. Park Police and the U.S. Secret Service and hear from people inside these organizations about what’s driving technology modernization efforts.

Oakland 12, Detroit 3

Philadelphia 8, Tampa Bay 4

Boston 4, Texas 2

Minnesota 5, Kansas City 0

Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

Atlanta 8, Cleveland 1

San Diego 5, L.A. Angels 3

San Francisco 2, Seattle 0

        Read more: Sports News

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Oakland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game

Friday’s Games

Atlanta (Morton 8-6) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 1-7) at Detroit (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 2-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Washington (Williams 5-4), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 2-3) at Cleveland (Civale 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Medina 2-7) at Boston (Paxton 4-1), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Irvin 1-3) at Minnesota (Ober 5-4), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 5-6) at Houston (Brown 6-5), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Montgomery 6-7) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 6-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 4-3), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Houston 6, Colorado 4

Philadelphia 8, Tampa Bay 4

Miami 10, St. Louis 9

Atlanta 8, Cleveland 1

Cincinnati 9, Washington 2

Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 3

San Diego 5, L.A. Angels 3

San Francisco 2, Seattle 0

N.Y. Mets 2, Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 6, Pittsburgh 4

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta (Morton 8-6) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 7-4) at Miami (Alcantara 3-7), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 2-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Washington (Williams 5-4), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 4-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 6-5), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Montgomery 6-7) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Verlander 3-4) at San Diego (Darvish 5-6), 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Hill 7-8) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 6-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 4-3), 10:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 6-7) at San Francisco (TBD), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Texas at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|12 Orange County Cybersecurity Conference
7|12 Top 40 Federal Contractors - PROFILE...
7|12 The AI Revolution in Government: How...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories