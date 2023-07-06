All Times EDT
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|57
|32
|.640
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-4
|34-12
|23-20
|Baltimore
|50
|35
|.588
|5
|+3
|4-6
|W-1
|26-18
|24-17
|New York
|48
|39
|.552
|8
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|27-20
|21-19
|Toronto
|46
|40
|.535
|9½
|1½
|5-5
|W-1
|23-18
|23-22
|Boston
|44
|43
|.506
|12
|4
|4-6
|W-1
|22-22
|22-21
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|45
|43
|.511
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|26-19
|19-24
|Cleveland
|42
|44
|.488
|2
|5½
|5-5
|L-1
|21-21
|21-23
|Detroit
|37
|48
|.435
|6½
|10
|4-6
|L-2
|18-23
|19-25
|Chicago
|37
|50
|.425
|7½
|11
|5-5
|L-1
|20-21
|17-29
|Kansas City
|25
|62
|.287
|19½
|23
|3-7
|L-3
|13-31
|12-31
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|51
|36
|.586
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|27-18
|24-18
|Houston
|49
|38
|.563
|2
|+1
|8-2
|W-4
|24-19
|25-19
|Los Angeles
|45
|44
|.506
|7
|4
|3-7
|L-3
|23-20
|22-24
|Seattle
|42
|43
|.494
|8
|5
|5-5
|L-1
|24-20
|18-23
|Oakland
|25
|63
|.284
|26½
|23½
|5-5
|W-2
|12-32
|13-31
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|58
|28
|.674
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-1
|30-15
|28-13
|Miami
|51
|37
|.580
|8
|+3½
|7-3
|W-3
|28-16
|23-21
|Philadelphia
|46
|39
|.541
|11½
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|22-16
|24-23
|New York
|40
|46
|.465
|18
|6½
|5-5
|W-4
|20-19
|20-27
|Washington
|34
|52
|.395
|24
|12½
|5-5
|L-3
|13-30
|21-22
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cincinnati
|48
|39
|.552
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|23-21
|25-18
|Milwaukee
|46
|41
|.529
|2
|1
|6-4
|L-2
|23-20
|23-21
|Chicago
|40
|45
|.471
|7
|6
|3-7
|W-2
|21-22
|19-23
|Pittsburgh
|40
|46
|.465
|7½
|6½
|5-5
|L-1
|22-21
|18-25
|St. Louis
|35
|51
|.407
|12½
|11½
|4-6
|L-3
|17-25
|18-26
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Arizona
|50
|37
|.575
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-3
|24-22
|26-15
|Los Angeles
|48
|38
|.558
|1½
|+1½
|5-5
|W-1
|26-16
|22-22
|San Francisco
|47
|40
|.540
|3
|_
|3-7
|W-1
|24-21
|23-19
|San Diego
|41
|46
|.471
|9
|6
|4-6
|W-3
|23-22
|18-24
|Colorado
|33
|55
|.375
|17½
|14½
|3-7
|L-4
|20-24
|13-31
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Houston 6, Colorado 4
Oakland 12, Detroit 3
Philadelphia 8, Tampa Bay 4
Boston 4, Texas 2
Minnesota 5, Kansas City 0
Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 3
Atlanta 8, Cleveland 1
San Diego 5, L.A. Angels 3
San Francisco 2, Seattle 0
Toronto at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Oakland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game
Friday’s Games
Atlanta (Morton 8-6) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-2), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 1-7) at Detroit (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 2-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Texas (TBD) at Washington (Williams 5-4), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Lynch 2-3) at Cleveland (Civale 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Medina 2-7) at Boston (Paxton 4-1), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Irvin 1-3) at Minnesota (Ober 5-4), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 5-6) at Houston (Brown 6-5), 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Montgomery 6-7) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 6-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 4-3), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Oakland at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Houston 6, Colorado 4
Philadelphia 8, Tampa Bay 4
Miami 10, St. Louis 9
Atlanta 8, Cleveland 1
Cincinnati 9, Washington 2
Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 3
San Diego 5, L.A. Angels 3
San Francisco 2, Seattle 0
N.Y. Mets 2, Arizona 1
L.A. Dodgers 6, Pittsburgh 4
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Atlanta (Morton 8-6) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-2), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 7-4) at Miami (Alcantara 3-7), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 2-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Texas (TBD) at Washington (Williams 5-4), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Abbott 4-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 6-5), 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Montgomery 6-7) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Verlander 3-4) at San Diego (Darvish 5-6), 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Hill 7-8) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 6-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 4-3), 10:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 6-7) at San Francisco (TBD), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Texas at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
